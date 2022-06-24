Bolsonaro defends UN Security Council reform at BRICS summit

posted 6/23/2022 10:43 / updated 6/23/2022 10:51



(Credit: Playback/YouTube)

In his speech at the opening of the 14th BRICS Summit, which also brings together Russia, India, China and South Africa, this Thursday (23/6), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) affirmed the need for reform in international organizations. , in particular in the United Nations Security Council. According to him, Brazil will deepen economic integration with the bloc.

“We must join efforts in the search for the reform of international organizations, such as the World Bank, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the United Nations System, especially its Security Council. The growing weight of emerging and developing economies must have due and deserved representation”, he said in a speech at the virtual meeting.

Despite always making direct criticisms of China and the political regime installed in the country, the president sent a special message of thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who led the virtual summit. “By thanking the Chinese presidency for organizing this meeting, I greet President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, who welcomed me so well during my visit to China in 2019,” commented Bolsonaro.

“On that occasion, we were able to advance the strategic partnership between Brazil and China, with concrete benefits for our peoples, as demonstrated by our cooperation during the covid-19 pandemic”, he added.