Brazil has already won 67 lions in Cannes; see the most awarded campaign

This is the online version for this Friday’s edition (23/06) of the Mídia e Marketing newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them in your email, register here. Those who subscribe to UOL also receive 10 exclusive newsletters.

Up to the penultimate day of Cannes Lions, Brazilian agencies won 67 trophies, including ten gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze. There is no set number of trophies to be distributed in each edition. For comparison, there were 982 awards last year, in an edition that brought together campaigns from 2020 and 2021, and 881 in 2019.

The most awarded Brazilian marketing campaign so far was “Cream Hair”, created by the Africa agency for Brahma.

The action won seven lions, one gold, four silver and two bronze, in five different categories (Social & Influencer, Media, Direct, Entertainment for Sports and Brand Experience).

In the campaign, the brand took the concept of “Brahmosidade” to the minds of football players, by designing a haircut that resembles a beer glass with a collar.

Men’s soccer players Reinaldo (São Paulo) and Rossi (Bahia) and women’s soccer striker Cacau (Corinthians) were the first athletes to “use” the novelty, copied by former BBB Arthur Piccoli and other players.

Results from four categories remain

The winners in 25 of the 29 categories have already been announced – tonight (24), the winning campaigns in the categories Film, Glass (which highlights works that promote gender equality), Sustainable Development Goals (with actions that support sustainability) and Titanium (which rewards the festival’s great idea).

Brazilian companies submitted 1,930 works in the festival’s 29 categories. Brazil was the third country with the most campaigns registered, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2021, Brazilian agencies won 71 trophies: three Grand Prix (the festival’s biggest prize, distributed in each category), 14 gold, 20 silver and 34 bronze lions.