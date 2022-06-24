Bruno Méndez appears at the BID and can now play for Corinthians | Corinthians

Bruno Méndez can now play for Corinthians. After returning from the loan to Internacional, the defender had his contract with Timão regularized by the CBF, in the Daily Newsletter (BID), this Friday afternoon.

With that, the Uruguayan defender is another option for Vítor Pereira against Santos, at 7 pm this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Last Thursday, Bruno Méndez held his first training session with the coaching staff of Corinthians and his teammates.

1 of 3 Bruno Méndez in training for Corinthians — Photo: Raphael Oliveira/Agência Corinthians Bruno Méndez in training for Corinthians — Photo: Raphael Oliveira/Agência Corinthians

João Victor, with a blow to the ankle that had a sprain, and Gil, with muscle discomfort in the left thigh, are doubts for this game. Corinthians should only disclose the condition of the defenders one hour before the match starts.

Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan are Corinthians’ other options for the defense. In the rout for the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira opted for Robert Renan to replace João Victor, who was substituted.

2 of 3 Bruno Méndez at the CBF IDB — Photo: Reproduction Bruno Méndez at the CBF IDB — Photo: Reproduction

About Bruno Méndez, the coach of Timão highlighted some characteristics that he observed in the defender.

“When I found out he was ours, I always conveyed the idea that it would be nice if he came back. He is an aggressive player, with that spirit that I like, competitive. He is a competitive player, with personality, he has quality, he is young, he has room for progression, so I think he will be very useful – he said at a press conference after the 4-0 at Santos.

Banner Corinthians

