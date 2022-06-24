Bruno Méndez does his 1st training session on his return to Corinthians: ‘Coming back is good’

Uruguayan Bruno Méndez performed again today (23) at CT Joaquim Grava and was reinstated to the Corinthians squad after the end of his loan to Internacional. The defender has not yet had his name registered in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, but he should be listed for the game against Santos, Saturday (25), at Neo Química Arena, if his documentation is released by the beginning of the night of tomorrow.

The defender participated in training with the ball along with the reserves. This is because the athletes who started yesterday’s classic for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, won 4-0, remained inside the training center and did not even put on their boots.

On the field, coach Vítor Pereira commanded a small-field confrontation activity and then separated the group by the positions they play in the squad. Offensive system players worked on attacking movements, while defenders got the positioning right in game simulations.

Corinthians no longer publishes information about the medical records of its athletes during training days, only in the hour before the start of their matches. Therefore, the situation of defender João Victor – replaced yesterday in the second half by pain in his right ankle – has not been updated.

The squad returns to training with the ball tomorrow afternoon. On Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), Timão will face Santos again, only for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic takes place at Neo Química Arena.

Méndez thanks Inter and plans to return to Timão

After carrying out the activity at CT Joaquim Grava, Méndez gave an interview to the official Corinthians channel and talked about contacting Vítor Pereira and his return to the Parque São Jorge club, with whom he has a contract until December 31, 2023.

“New teacher, teacher who comes from outside. It’s good to meet him, I talked a little with him, about his characteristics on the field, to join him and my teammates as soon as possible, I already know most of them. meet some, I’m training to meet everyone”, replied the Uruguayan.

At Inter, Bruno played 48 matches – 44 of them as a starter – and established himself in Brazilian football. Colorado expressed its desire to buy it from Timão, but there was no financial agreement between the two directors, a fact that determined its return to São Paulo. The Uruguayan made a point of thanking his former club, but made it clear that the focus is now on Corinthians.

“It was good, it was very good. In the previous passage I didn’t have many games, I went out to get experience and play. I’m very grateful to Inter for the opportunity they gave me there (in the South), a club that opened the doors for me, but coming back is good “.