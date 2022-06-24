businessman charged R$ 700 thousand from Vasco, says website

Businessman of Iran Ferreira, the Luva de Pedreiro, Allan Jesus charged R$ 700 thousand for the influencer to record a video for Vasco’s TikTik, reported the SBT News website. The young man from Bahia became an informal ambassador for the Rio club and participated in events in São Januário.

According to the publication, Vasco was scared by the businessman’s request and the onslaught was refused. Even so, Luva appeared in videos published on the club’s social network, generating 21.4 million interactions and more than 242 million in 33 publications, made in a period of seven days.

The São Januário club invited the influencer and his family to participate in actions on the Hill. Glova de Pedreiro was with Roberto Dinamite and with Vasco’s vice-general, Carlos Roberto Osório, took a penalty and even ate the grass of São Januário.

The SBT website also reports that an influencer with around 10 million followers on Tik Tok charges around R$80,000 for a job. Luva de Pedreiro has 14 million followers on the social network.

North American Charli D’Amelio, who has 140 million fans, for example, charges around R$500,000 per video.

entrepreneur version

Allan Jesus pleaded not guilty to accusations that he was taking advantage of Iran. He revealed the existence of a third account – this being a legal one – in which Iran Ferreira would have access to the values ​​of trade agreements.

“Iran has two individual accounts and is aware of a third corporate account in which he is a partner. This account was created this year. All our contracts have this account for receipt so that all transparency is possible. This account had no receipts,” Allan revealed.

The businessman said that the agreements closed with brands such as Amazon have not yet been paid and revealed how much the influencer has to receive.

“Our advertising contracts total approximately R$ 2 million and no payments have been made. All payments will be made from July 2022. Up to the present moment, all contracts have not been paid yet”, he highlighted.

“Before our company was opened and we had a legal account, when I started working with Iran, he had made an informal agreement with an agency in which he had to deliver some videos on TikTok promoting a championship. I had to assume, fulfill the His word. This amount was paid: R$ 20 thousand reais. As we still didn’t have the company, I had to issue an invoice and the amount was deposited in the ASJ Consultoria account”, he concluded.