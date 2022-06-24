Businessman intends to invest billions in a company owned by John Textor, owner of Botafogo

O Botafogo may have external structural changes soon. This is because John Textor, investor and owner of SAF do Alvinegro, received a proposal from William P. Foley II, a Canadian businessman, to acquire part of the shares of Eagle Holding, a company that belongs to the American.

The company is tied to all clubs that Textor has influence. In addition to Botafogo, the businessman also has shares in Lyon-FRA, Crystal Palace-ING, RWD Molenbeek-BEL and FC Florida-USA. This was one of the points that caused interest in William Foley – not just Botafogo, but the entire center of the world network.

William Foley signed a letter of intent worth 523 million euros (R$ 2.8 billion, at the current price) to acquire part of the shares of Eagle Holding. The information was first given by the “Yahoo!” international and confirmed by THROW!.



John Textor is inclined to accept. If the deal goes ahead, there is still no definition of how the “order of leadership” will be at Botafogo – currently, the North American is the main leader of the SAF of General Severiano’s club.

William P. Foley II is the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, a team in the NHL, the premier hockey league in the world. He is also the main investor in Cannae Holdings.