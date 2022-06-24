Buying a next-gen console will remain complicated until 2023, Xbox exec warns

Component shortages and distribution issues are expected to continue to shake the industry

Since the Xbox Series X|S it’s the PlayStation 5 arrived in stores at the end of 2020, acquiring a unit of any of them at the suggested price has proved to be a difficult task. While device availability varies by region, the global semiconductor crisis continues to limit the ability of manufacturers of obtaining the parts necessary to assemble and distribute the hardware.

While there are reports that the situation is already improving, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart has warned that it should remain complicated until at least 2023. In a meeting with shareholders, he stated that “supply chain environment may remain problematic in 2022 and during the holiday season”.

According to Stuart, it’s not just a lack of components that has prevented Microsoft from meeting customer demand for new Xbox units. — something that mainly affects the Series X model. He explains that the company also has to deal with price increases in the logistics sectors who are “putting pressure on profit margins”.

Microsoft confirms lack of controls in some regions

Supply and distribution issues aren’t just affecting the sale of new consoles. Microsoft has confirmed that some regions of the planet are experiencing a lack of Xbox controllerssomething she attributed to interruptions in the supply of new units of the device.

“We know that Xbox wireless controllers can be difficult to find right now due to supply disruptions. We are working as quickly as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local resellers for availability.”, said the company in a press release reproduced by the VGC website.

Micron CEO Warns: Industry Supply Problems Will Continue

Increases in the cost of oil and new lockdowns in China are expected to result in higher prices



The lack of components is also affecting competitors Sony and Nintendo, who were forced to lower sales forecasts for their consoles. In a financial report released in April, the PlayStation owner reduced from 14.8 million to 11.5 million the number of devices that it believes it will be able to sell during the 2022 fiscal year.

