Caio Ibelli catches the perfect wave in Saquarema and receives the first 10 of the Rio Pro | surfing

The first 10.00 we never forget. Even better if it’s a 10.00 at home. For the first time in his career, Caio Ibelli got a perfect wave, in this case a right-wing tuba on the Rio Pro. This was only the second 10.00 of the season and the first in Itaúna on a World Tour stage. The perfect wave gave Caio Ibelli the victory over Jadson André by repechage (round 2). The score was 14.43 to 8.83 for the paulista.

– Everyone knows the difficulty of Saquarema, the strength of this sea. I was second in the heat and decided to take a risk in the end. I ended up getting this wonderful wave. I want to dedicate it to my family and my girlfriend. It’s the first 10.00 at home of my career and I’m very happy. I’m more and more comfortable in Saquarema, used to this sea and taking the energy of the crowd – celebrated Caio Ibelli.

Caio Ibelli was in second place throughout the match. Jadson Andre had a score of 8.83 (4.00 + 4.83) and, with just a few minutes left for the heat to end, Caio needed a score of around 5 points. But, the sea seemed to be slow and the surfers weren’t able to catch many waves. Ibelli only had a 4.43 rating, but the wave came. He put it into the tube and accelerated hard. In a race with the wave, who won was the fan on the sand. This was the first 10.00 in the history of the “Maracanã do Surfe”, the main peak of Itaúna.

Caio Ibelli celebrates scoring 10 in Saquarema — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

Caio Ibelli is going through a special moment in his career. He entered this year’s Circuit as a guest in place of Gabriel Medina. The Brazilian representative put on a show in the first stages of the year, making the semifinals in Pipeline and Sunset. With these results, the local Guarujá managed to secure a spot in the mid-season cut and is still fighting for a spot in the top 5 for the final at Trestles. To complete this incredible year, he managed to score the first 10.00 of his career and, on top of that, in the Brazil stage in front of an Itaúna full of fans.

Caio Ibelli World Surfing Pipeline semifinal — Photo: Bielmann/World Surf League

This was the second 10.00 rating of the season. Griffin also managed a perfect wave in the waves of Supertubos, in Portugal. In addition, this was the first 10.00 in Caio Ibelli’s career and the first 10.00 in the waves of “point”, Saquarema’s main peak. Filipinho got a perfect score, but it was in the waves of Barrinha, in 2018.