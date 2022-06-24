CEFET MG Notice published! Vacancies for middle and higher levels

A new call for tender CEFET MG (Federal Center for Technological Education of Minas Gerais) is out. The contest is intended to fill 7 immediate vacancies, in addition to opportunities for reserve registration for middle and higher-level positions at the institution.

See the main information of the contest:

See more details in the index below!

Positions, vacancies and salary notice CEFET MG

As previously informed, the notice of the CEFET MG contest offers, in all, 7 immediate vacancies and reservation opportunities for the following positions:

Student Assistant (Location in Belo Horizonte): 2 immediate vacancies + 7 CR;

Laboratory Technician – Electromechanical area (occupancy in Araxá): 1 immediate vacancy + 4 CR;

Laboratory Technician – Computing area (occupancy in Timóteo): 1 immediate vacancy + 4 CR;

Information Technology Technician – ICT Infrastructure (Location in Belo Horizonte): 1 immediate vacancy + 4 CR;

Librarian (Location in Leopoldina): 1 immediate vacancy + 4 CR; and

Nurse ((Location in Belo Horizonte): 1 immediate vacancy + 4 CR.

Successful applicants will be entitled to the following starting salaries:

Student Assistant: R$ 1,945.06;

Laboratory Technician – Electromechanical area: R$ 2,446.96;

Laboratory Technician – Computing area: R$ 2,446.96;

Information Technology Technician – ICT Infrastructure: R$ 2,446.96;

Librarian: BRL 4,180.66; and

Nurse: BRL 4,180.66.

It is worth noting that, as indicated in the CEFET MG tender notice, those approved will still be entitled to the following benefits:

I. Qualification Incentive (in the percentages and conditions shown in (Table below);

II. Food Assistance (in the amount of R$ 458.00);

III. Reimbursement of expenses with the Supplementary Health Plan, within the limits of current legislation;

IV. Transport allowance, under the terms of current legislation;

V. Daycare Allowance, under the terms of current legislation; and

SAW. Career Plan (with progression through training and performance), pursuant to Law 11,091/05.

Registrations

Interested parties can apply on the institution’s own portal from June 28 to July 24, 2022. The registration fee varies according to the desired position:

BRL 100 (average level)

BRL 145.00 (higher level)

CEFET MG public notice requirements

Student Assistant

Laboratory Technician – Electromechanical area Professional High School in Electromechanics, OR Complete High School + Technical Course in Electromechanics and registration with the competent professional council

Laboratory Technician – Computer area Professional High School in Systems Development, OR Complete High School + Technical Course in Systems Development, OR Professional High School in Computer, OR Complete High School + Technical Course in Computer, OR Professional High School in Computer Networks, OR Complete High School + Technical Course in Computer Networks and registration with the competent professional council



Information Technology Technician – ICT Infrastructure Vocational High School in any of the courses listed in the item below OR Complete High School + Technical Course in any of the courses below, in addition to registration with the competent professional council: Courses from the National Catalog of Technical Courses (CNCT/MEC – 4th edition) qualified for the vacancy(s) of this competition (POSITION 3): Computer Graphics Technician | Systems Development Technician | Computer Technician | Computer Technician for Internet | IT Maintenance and Support Technician | Technician in Digital Games Programming | Computer Network Technician | Telecommunications Technician| Electronics Technician | Electronics Technician | Mechatronics technician

Librarian Higher course in Librarianship and registration with the competent professional council

Nurse Higher course in Nursing and registration with the competent professional council



tests and steps

Candidates will be evaluated through objective and discursive tests. Both steps will apply on August 21, 2022.

See the disciplines of the Student Assistant position:

Other positions:

To be considered approved, the candidate must hit at least 50% of the objective test questions!

The discursive test, in turn, will be worth a total of 100 points and will consist of writing an argumentative-essay text of up to 30 lines. It will be on a topic related to the specific knowledge of each position.

See more details in the announcement!

See the program content of public notice 1 here!

See the program content of public notice 2 here!

