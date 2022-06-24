Cell phone of computer technician killed in São Gonçalo disappeared after the crime, says family

The cell phone of the computer technician and printer maintenance technician Bruno Jardim Longobuco, 33, who was shot dead on Wednesday night in the Jardim Catarina neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, was not found with the victim and would have disappeared shortly after the crime had taken place. The information was revealed by Lucilene Longobuco, Bruno’s sister, during the wake of her brother, who was buried this Thursday, at the Parque da Paz Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

The computer technician was shot in the neck, chest and belly. When he was injured, Bruno was wearing the uniform of the company he worked for and driving his boss’s car. According to the computer technician’s family, Bruno’s wife needs the phone with the victim’s personal data.

“So far we haven’t found his cell phone. We were unable to retrieve my brother’s cell phone. His wife needs the device for data reasons, for banking reasons and we were unable to recover. It still hasn’t reached the hands of the wife or anyone in the family. We don’t know where his cell phone is. Who was with him (at the time of the crime) — said Lucilene Longobuco.

Lucilene Longobuco had her brother Bruno Longobuco shot dead in São Gonçalo Photo: Marcos Nunes/Agência O Globo

Wanted to talk about the disappearance of the cell phone, the Civil Police did not comment on the complaint made by the victim’s family, limiting itself to saying that steps are being taken to clarify all the facts. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí. The specialist tries to find out, among other things, where the shots that killed Bruno came from.

According to the Military Police, an unmarked car of the 7th BPM (Alcântara) was shot by bandits, on the same street where Bruno was killed, at the time the crime occurred. According to the PM, the military of the reserved service disembarked from the vehicle to protect themselves, but did not return the shots.

Bruno was passing along Avenida Doutor Albino Imparato at the moment when a car from the reserved service of the Military Police was surrounded and shot at by criminals. Both vehicles were hit through the rear windshield. According to information from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), there was no exchange of fire. After the shooting stopped, Bruno was found dead in the vehicle. The police were not injured and reportedly took cover behind poles.

The Niterói and São Gonçalo Homicide Police Station was called and carried out the expertise at the scene. Lucilene Longobuco said that the family is still trying to find out why Bruno was directed to go to Jardim Catarina after the end of normal working hours.

“We’re working on trying to understand that. We want help from Justice to find out. He was in uniform driving the boss’s car. We want to understand why he was asked to go to a risky area,” he said.

Earlier, Lucilene had also questioned the fact when interviewed on TV Globo’s “Bom Dia Rio”: “”Why was my brother in a place that has confrontations? Why was he directed there after working hours? He wasn’t using either his car or the company car. He was using his boss’s car.”

Extra was unable to contact Bruno’s boss.

Described by his sister as a passionate father who was very attached to his daughter, Bruno was killed two days after the child turned eight months old.

“My brother was exemplary. He was a father in love with his daughter who turned eight months ago just two days ago. His dream was to watch his daughter grow up. He made plans for it. Unfortunately, he didn’t manage to do that,” Lucilene concluded.

See below for the full statement from the Military Police on the case.

” The SEPM Press Office informs that, this Wednesday (22), according to the team of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), a man was found dead by gunshots in his car on Av. Dr. Albino Imparato , in Jardim Catarina. The author and motivation of the crime are unknown. The area was cordoned off and the Homicide Police Station in the region was called. and got out of the car to take shelter, and that there was no confrontation. After the shooting stopped, it was verified that the car had been hit. The team went to the 74th DP, where they were informed about the existence of a homicide victim at the scene. , the police went to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí.”

Below is the full statement from the Civil Police on the case.

“The investigations continue at the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG), which carries out diligence in search of information that helps to clarify all the facts”