Ceni says he best represents São Paulo

The victory in the second game against Palmeiras served for coach Rogério Ceni to reiterate the conviction he had in relation to the choices made on Monday (20), when São Paulo took the turn in stoppage time, in the game valid for the Brasileirão. In today’s duel (23), the team once again opened the scoring, but managed to hold the rival and won 1-0, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“The lesson I take [dos dois jogos] is to believe in your own convictions. The team that played Monday is the same as today. The game lasted 195 minutes, 194 were ahead, and one minute Palmeiras was ahead. Believe in your own convictions and work,” Ceni said at a press conference after the match.

Ceni came to be the target of charges from the crowd after taking the turn in stoppage time on Monday. Three days later, with the 1-0 victory, the coach said he was “made to be beaten that way”.

“We just have to thank the fans in general. He pushes the team, helps a lot and gets frustrated. It’s no use judging why Miranda couldn’t have entered. And today, when did Miranda enter? But you know what it is ? Sometimes people like to attack the coach because he represents the institution a lot. I guarantee that the guy who can best represent the institution in this moment of difficulty is here. But I understand. You beat me a lot, but I was made to be beaten That way. I make choices. The club can make the choice to take me out. But working as a club job and I know? Sorry, you won’t find anyone who knows as much and works as hard.”

During the press conference, Ceni returned to classify Palmeiras as the best team on the continent and highlighted the fact that São Paulo managed to balance four of the five games played against the rival in the season. The exception was the 4-0 rout suffered in the Paulistão final.

“For a team that is considered the best team in America, I think we managed to create a balance against Palmeiras. It’s a beautiful team, but our team knew how to behave well. The changes were correct for the last game and for this one. regret, only Arboleda’s injury, which seems to be a very serious injury”.

The 1-0 victory gave São Paulo an advantage in the duel against Palmeiras. The team can draw at Allianz Parque, on July 14, which will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Check out other statements by Rogério Ceni at a press conference:

How was the decision to select the starting lineup in the Copa do Brasil made?

Today of tomorrow I talked with Belmonte [Carlos, diretor de futebol], who called me to his room. I sat down and he told me to make myself comfortable, that it was my decision. If I had to put the entire reserve team, they would be with me, as well as the entire first team. That was the only conversation with him about it.

I’m happy, he’s a guy who’s always with us and gives us support, he’s one of those who work the most, he and Muricy, two of those who are most present. Today I talked to him for 10 minutes, he told me to make my choices, which would support my decision.

Patrick has gained space in the starting lineup?

Patrick has leveled up a lot in the last few games. Today he works more or less at the level of the Internacional. I think that in this role as a second striker or opener on the left, he has yielded a lot. He’s got a lot of strength, he’s not that fast, but he’s a drag player.

He was fortunate enough to score goals in recent games. It is undeniable that he is gaining space, we just have to take care of tiredness. He played almost all the time in every game. He’s a player who’s been getting into a…. It’s like he says, today he’s thin, right?

Gabriel Neves’ performance

He’s a good boy to work with on a daily basis. To play as first, alone, is more difficult for him. Side by side gets better. It’s a little reckless, trying to steal a boal and make room.

It was his best game since I’ve been here. It was his best game, he managed to stay on the field longer, he left exhausted. It helped a lot today, I have to give credit to the player. Today I give all the credit to the team for the way they behaved, worthy of what São Paulo is as we know it.

When did you decide to repeat the lineup?

I am proud to work at São Paulo and face teams the size of Palmeiras, Corinthians, sometimes winning, sometimes being frustrated like it was Monday. At the moment of difficulty that the club is going through, being able to still face as equals a team that is leader of the Brazilian, made the best campaign of Libertadores, is a source of pride for the fans.

The call-up was the same as I had for second, it was the best team I had to face Palmeiras. My team was a safe team that could have come out with the same result on Monday. But we tend to analyze the game backwards, then you start with criticism. My great virtue was feeling that we had made the best choice on Monday, and the players ran so hard today.

Should Calleri be spared against Juventude?

I can’t guarantee you that he doesn’t play on Sunday, no. But I can assure you that we will try to recover in the next 48 hours. On Sunday at lunchtime, during the activity, we will talk to each one, I just need to define the game system before that and the pieces I fit depending on the evaluation of each one, to see if there is a greater or lesser risk of injury. But I don’t give up on Calleri for Sunday or on any player.

What do you expect from Marcos Guilherme, next to be announced?

I don’t know about him. I don’t know if signature. I like Marcos, because in 2016 I visited São Paulo, I greeted him, it seems to me that he is a child of São Paulo. If the club thinks it’s a market opportunity, it will be welcome, well received. But I don’t know of any contract signing. I’m not aware of any negotiation, much less signed with him.

Cast

We have a great team, good players, dedicated guys, but we have a lot of people in the DM. If you gave me everyone who is in the DM, I tell you that we have a better chance of success. No signings, give me everyone who has been there with injuries for a long time, for a month, 15 days, 35 days, the ones who will stay even longer. Give me these guys and you’ll see how we have a better chance of succeeding in more than one competition. Now, when the squad is short, if you want to attack on several fronts, then the chance of injury is greater. We don’t have anyone that can come back in sight for the next two, three rounds. I don’t believe any come back. But, I said, we have more chances of losing, and we lost another athlete. And it gets short. And the 18th is not enough, we can’t get anyone out of the DM, because they are serious injuries. The options decrease, the fatigue increases. The chance of injury consequently as well.