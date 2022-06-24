Ceni values ​​victory of conviction in São Paulo and says it is the “best for the club in difficulty” | Sao Paulo

– The biggest lesson I had was to believe in my own convictions, with second-class players being the same as today. In 194 minutes we were ahead, in just one minute Palmeiras was ahead. Believe in convictions and work – he said.

– We preserve the players who played on Monday and I want to highlight their merit for their dedication, delivery. Same game. Maybe I don’t have to believe what people write or say anymore. It’s believing in convictions,” he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The coach also questioned the treatment received, especially since Monday, when Palmeiras beat São Paulo in a comeback, with two goals in stoppage time, for the Brasileirão.

– Sometimes people like to attack the coach because he represents the institution a lot. I guarantee that the guy who can best represent the institution in this difficult time is here. But I understand. You beat me up a lot, but I was made to be beaten that way. I make choices. The club can make the choice to take me out. But working with work at the club and who I know? Sorry, you won’t find anyone who knows so much and works so hard,” he said.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni celebrated the fact that he “believed in his own conviction” — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rogério Ceni celebrated the fact that he “believed in his own conviction” — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The coach also told a backstage story about the last few days at Barra Funda’s CT. Ceni commented that the board fully supported the choice of this Thursday’s team, allowing the coach to choose to spare athletes in the knockout stage.

Ceni, however, chose to keep Monday’s starting 11 and was rewarded with victory. The result allows São Paulo to play for a draw in the return duel, scheduled for July 14, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque.

– This morning I talked to Belmonte. He called me into his room, I sat down and he said: “I want you to feel comfortable, it’s your decision. If you want to put every reserve team, or starting team, you will be supported and respected by the club”. It was the only conversation I had with him – he detailed.

Best moments: São Paulo 1 x 0 Palmeiras, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022

– I talked to the players too. Those were the exact words, I’m glad. He’s a guy who’s always there with us, always works with Muricy, Rui, Nelson. I talked to him for 10 minutes and he said it was for me to make my choice – he added.

“Today is not about tactics, it’s about love!”, celebrates Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

Check out more statements from Rogério Ceni:

– The classic by itself already awakens the player. Palmeiras is very strong. If you don’t play with a high level of concentration, you will hardly win. We played six times, won three, lost three. As the best team in America, we kept the balance, and our team knew how to behave well. The changes were correct in the last game and today as well. I only regret Arboleda’s injury, which on television looks serious. Learning is when Dudu switches sides, we are prepared. Palmeiras didn’t kick any ball into our goal.

– He (Gabriel) is good to work with. Playing as a first wheel is more difficult, when you play side by side it’s better. He is sometimes daring to score in the back. Today he tagged a guy like Scarpa. At times, we failed to mark.

– For me it was his best game since I’ve been here, the best played. He spent more time on the field, left exhausted, but he helped a lot today. Today I give the team credit for how the players behaved, inside the São Paulo that we know.

– I am proud to work at São Paulo and happy to face great teams in Brazilian football. At the moment of difficulty that the club is going through and playing on an equal footing with the leader of the Brasileirão, best of Libertadores, is a source of pride for the fans.

– Conviction was the best team I had, just like Monday. Palmeiras tried to make a move to confuse the midfield. We suffered in some adjustments, but tactically it was a very good design. Single 20 minute job. We took a long time to fit the game, to make a square in the middle of the field. First with Igor and Nestor behind. Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo did well. A safe team that on Monday could have come out with the same result, but sometimes we do the analysis backwards, here comes the criticism. We have to commend the guys, because they did well.

– I don’t want to lose anyone anymore, maybe I’ve lost Arboleda for the rest of the season. I can no longer lose, except for misfortunes like today.

“It’s a public profession and it’s natural for you to be criticized. People looking for likes, others make calls. We proved today that we played a good game on Monday and the strategy was correct. Today we had the same team, the same ideas and we were happy to have the victory. But that’s why people have the same vision. Win or lose, we will. We have a lot of people in the medical department, I already say that we would have more chances of success.

“Without any signings, with everyone still there, give me these guys and you’ll see how we’re going to be more successful. When the squad is short, attacking three fronts is difficult. We don’t have any in sight to return for the next two rounds. The 18th isn’t enough, and you’re complicating it, the injured don’t come back.

– We can only thank the fans in general. He pushes the team, helps a lot and gets frustrated.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv