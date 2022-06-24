Cha Cha Real Smooth — The Next Step is light and graceful drama

Cha Cha Real Smooth — The Next Stepwinner of the Audience Award for Best Drama at the Sundance Film Festival 2022, is available on AppleTV+. The film is directed, scripted and stars Cooper Raiffand also brings in the list Dakota Johnson (the lost daughter) and Vanessa Burghardt.

Raiff plays Andrew, a 22-year-old fresh out of college with no clear path ahead. He returns to his family home in New Jersey and, despite not having a girlfriend, has been passionately in love since childhood. The young man hasn’t found himself professionally yet, but he discovers an unusual talent: he’s a great party entertainer — especially when it’s a bar mitzvah for one of his younger brother’s colleagues.

Things start to go well when Andrew befriends Domino (Dakota) and their daughter Lola (Vanessa). From this relationship, he understands which future he must follow, but his expectations do not match reality. With an evident love interest in Domino and affection for Lola, who is autistic, the protagonist finds a “home” away from home. But Domino is engaged and has already been through this roller coaster of emotions.

Now he is looking for a more peaceful life. Andrew, meanwhile, does everything he can to prove that they can work as a couple. As a director, Raiff prioritizes a look at everyday life, at the most common possible situations, in order to show the impact of the discoveries at this stage. This hurts the film’s pace a little, but in the end, such a creative choice highlights that life can be monotonous, but it can always bring some learning.

Published in VEJA São Paulo of June 29, 2022, issue nº 2795