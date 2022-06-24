Change at FIFA comes to light and Atlético takes action on Junior Alonso’s future: “He has the will”

After beating Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship, on Sunday (19), Atlético Mineiro returned to face rivals from Rio de Janeiro and emerged victorious once again, this time in a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and also triumphed, taking advantage for the return game. After the two positive results, both at Mineirão, the unstable moment on the field was “appeased” at the club.

Now, Galo’s backstage has turned to the international transfer market. In addition to rumors about arrivals, such as Atletico’s interest in striker Yuri Alberto, the Minas Gerais management is also moving to keep some of its athletes. This is the case of defender Junior Alonso, who officially belongs to Krasnodar, from Russia, and is on loan until the end of this year.

Last Tuesday (21), FIFA extended the right of foreign athletes to suspend their contracts with clubs in Russia and Ukraine until June 2023. This impacted the Atletico management, but the situation does not apply to the Paraguayan defender’s contract. This is because Atlético negotiated directly with Krasnodar and did not have an intermediary with the highest entity in world football. However, he intends to keep the player longer.

According to journalist Ricardo Alencar, Atlético is working to extend Alonso’s contract at the end of the season. According to the reporter, the defender wants to stay at the Minas Gerais club and Galo will try to increase his loan time, since buying the player again seems like a distant option. In January 2022, he was sold to Krasnodar for R$47 million.