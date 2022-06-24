Check out behind-the-scenes footage of the action scenes

One of the highest points of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are the action scenes. Lots of magic and magnificent visuals are two of the most praised points of the entire film.

The direction of Sam Raimi, without a doubt, is one of the main factors that make the film have such a charm when it comes to the action scenes, with very creative and well filmed moments.

Obviously a production like Doctor Strange 2 it requires a lot of workers behind it to make it all work, as well as a great footage being that is always very interesting to glimpse without any kind of visual event applied.

And then new behind-the-scenes footage from the recordings of Doctor Strange 2 were released with the release of the digital version of the film, showing all the hands-on work before post-production.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

