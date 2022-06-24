Check out the TV Globo movie schedule between June 25th and July 1st, 2022

FILM SCHEDULE FROM JUNE 25 TO JUNE 1 JULY 2022

Saturday, 06/25/2022

owl II

The blue Lake

Original Title: The Blue Lagoon

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1980

Director: Randall Kleiser

Cast: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins, Leo McKern, William Daniels, Elva

Class: Drama, adventure

Two children and the ship’s cook are the only survivors of a

shipwreck. The cook dies, they are alone on an island, they grow up and

discover love

Saturday Session

Ghost across the life

Original Title: Ghost

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1990

Director: Jerry Zucker

Cast: Rick Aviles; Gail Boegs; Whoopi Goldberg; Tony Goldwyn; Demi Moore;

Patrick Swayze;

Class: Drama

The spirit of a murdered young executive remains on Earth to warn

his fiancee that she is also in danger and resorts to a crooked medium.

supercine

The Bunny House

Original Title: The House Bunny

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Fred Wolf

Cast: Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Christopher

McDonald, Beverly D’Angelo

Class: Comedy, Romance

Sexy Shelley leads the perfect life until she’s evicted from the Playboy mansion. With nowhere else to go, she ends up in a dormitory for socially excluded students.

owl I

Life by a Thread

Original Title: Life On The Line

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Hackl

Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone,

Jill Bellows

Class: Action/Drama

Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. but he will have

to face a terrible storm that is brewing.

Sunday, 06/26/2022

owl II

Mr. Sherlock Holmes

Original Title: Mr. Holmes

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Ian Mckellen, Laura Linney, Milo Parker, Hattie Morahan, Hiroyuki

Sanada, Patrick Kennedy

Class: Drama, Police

The famous detective Sherlock Holmes is 93 years old. dealing with the

deterioration of his mind, he remains obsessed with a case that never

managed to decipher.

Maximum temperature

Snow White and the hunter

Original Title: Snow White And The Huntsman

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Rupert Sanders

Class: Action

When Snow White manages to escape the dungeon, the queen hires a

hunter to bring her back, but he realizes the mission is a mistake and helps the girl.

Major Sunday

Death Hunt

Original Title: A Walk Among The Tombstones

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Scott Frank

Cast: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, Boyd Holbrook

Class: Action

Matt works as a private detective. He agrees to help a drug dealer who is after the man who kidnapped and killed his wife.

movie theater

Saving Private Ryan

Original Title: Saving Private Ryan

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1998

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg

Class: Drama, War

Captain John Miller is given the mission to rescue Private James alive

Ryan. Even without knowing if James is alive or dead, John goes looking for the

Soldier.

Monday, 06/27/2022

Afternoon session

Divorce

Original Title: Divorce

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Amorim

Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Romance

Noeli and Júlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce.

But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for the

separation.

Hot screen

With love, Simon

Original Title: Love, Simon

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Greg Berlanti

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Nick Robinson, Miles Heizer, Keiynan

Lonsdale, Katherine Langford

Class: Drama

Simon keeps his homosexuality a secret. he starts to change

messages with a student codenamed Blue, but the emails are

discovered.

Tuesday, 06/28/2022

Afternoon session

I steal

Original Title: I, Robot

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi

Mcbride, Alan Tudyk

Class: Science Fiction

In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Wednesday, 06/29/2022

Afternoon session

minions

Original Title: Minions

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm

Class: Animation

Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to

serve. They travel to a villain convention and are enchanted by the cruel

Scarlet.

Thursday, 06/30/2022

Afternoon session

Welcome to life

Original Title: People Like Us

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle

Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde

Class: Drama

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

Friday, 01/07/2022

Afternoon session

A family in trouble

Original Title: Parental Guidance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, Tom

Everett Scott, Marisa Tomei

Class: Comedy

When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. Only

that modern methods of education conflict with what they

know.

owl I

obsessive

Original Title: Obsessed

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Steve Shill

Cast: Beyonce Knowles, Idris Elba, Ali Larter, Bruce McGill, Matthew

Humphreys, Scout Taylor-Compton

Class: Suspense, Drama

Successful Married Man With A Rising Career Sees It All

fall apart when he starts being chased by an intern.

PROGRAMMING GRID JUNE 25 TO 01 OF JULY 2022

Heads up

The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have a broadcast grid adjusted to their local needs.

Saturday, 06/25/2022

04:30 Corujão II – The Blue Lagoon

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Saturday Session – Ghost – On the Other Side of Life

15:50 Cauldron With Mion

18:35 Beyond the Illusion

19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:45 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:25 Pantanal

22:30 High Hours

00:20 Supercine – The Bunny House

02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:45 Owl I – Life by a Thread

Sunday, 06/26/2022

04:15 Owl II – Mr. Sherlock Holmes

06:00 Holy Mass

06:50 Globo Comunidade

07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:05 Globe Rural

09:25 Auto Sport

10:00 am Spectacular Sport

12:30 High Temperature – Snow White and the Huntsman

14:20 The Voice Kids

15:50 Football

18:00 Sunday With Huck

20:30 fantastic

23:10 No Limit – The Elimination

23:40 Major Sunday – Deadly Hunt

01:35 Cinemaço – Saving Private Ryan

Monday, 06/27/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 More You

10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes

12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Divorce

17:10 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Hot Screen – Love Simon

00:25 Jornal da Globo

01:15 Conversation with Bial

01:55 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:40 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II

Tuesday, 06/28/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 More You

10:40 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:25 Globo Esporte

12:50 Today Newspaper

13:25 Football

15:30 Afternoon Session – Me, Robot

17:10 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 No Limit

23:55 Reporter Profession

00:35 Jornal da Globo

01:25 Conversation with Bial

02:05 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:50 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II

Wednesday, 06/29/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 More You

10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes

12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Minions

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Special Led Light in Education

23:20 What Story Is This Porchat?

00:25 Jornal da Globo

01:15 Conversation with Bial

01:55 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:40 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:20 Comedy Na Madruga II

Thursday, 06/30/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 More You

10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes

12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Welcome to Life

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 No Limit

23:55 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor

00:40 Jornal da Globo

01:30 Conversation with Bial

02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:55 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II

Friday, 01/07/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 More You

10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes

12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – A Family in Trouble

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Globo Reporter

23:25 Globoplay Session – The Equalizer – The Protector

00:10 Jornal da Globo

01:00 Conversation with Bial

01:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:25 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:05 Owl I – Obsessive