Check out the TV Globo movie schedule between June 25th and July 1st, 2022

FILM SCHEDULE FROM JUNE 25 TO JUNE 1 JULY 2022
Saturday, 06/25/2022
owl II
The blue Lake
Original Title: The Blue Lagoon
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1980
Director: Randall Kleiser
Cast: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins, Leo McKern, William Daniels, Elva
Class: Drama, adventure
Two children and the ship’s cook are the only survivors of a
shipwreck. The cook dies, they are alone on an island, they grow up and
discover love
Saturday Session
Ghost across the life
Original Title: Ghost
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1990
Director: Jerry Zucker
Cast: Rick Aviles; Gail Boegs; Whoopi Goldberg; Tony Goldwyn; Demi Moore;
Patrick Swayze;
Class: Drama
The spirit of a murdered young executive remains on Earth to warn
his fiancee that she is also in danger and resorts to a crooked medium.
supercine
The Bunny House
Original Title: The House Bunny
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Fred Wolf
Cast: Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Christopher
McDonald, Beverly D’Angelo
Class: Comedy, Romance
Sexy Shelley leads the perfect life until she’s evicted from the Playboy mansion. With nowhere else to go, she ends up in a dormitory for socially excluded students.
owl I
Life by a Thread
Original Title: Life On The Line
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Hackl
Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone,
Jill Bellows
Class: Action/Drama
Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. but he will have
to face a terrible storm that is brewing.
Sunday, 06/26/2022
owl II
Mr. Sherlock Holmes
Original Title: Mr. Holmes
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Bill Condon
Cast: Ian Mckellen, Laura Linney, Milo Parker, Hattie Morahan, Hiroyuki
Sanada, Patrick Kennedy
Class: Drama, Police
The famous detective Sherlock Holmes is 93 years old. dealing with the
deterioration of his mind, he remains obsessed with a case that never
managed to decipher.
Maximum temperature
Snow White and the hunter
Original Title: Snow White And The Huntsman
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Rupert Sanders
Class: Action
When Snow White manages to escape the dungeon, the queen hires a
hunter to bring her back, but he realizes the mission is a mistake and helps the girl.
Major Sunday
Death Hunt
Original Title: A Walk Among The Tombstones
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Scott Frank
Cast: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, Boyd Holbrook
Class: Action
Matt works as a private detective. He agrees to help a drug dealer who is after the man who kidnapped and killed his wife.
movie theater
Saving Private Ryan
Original Title: Saving Private Ryan
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1998
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg
Class: Drama, War
Captain John Miller is given the mission to rescue Private James alive
Ryan. Even without knowing if James is alive or dead, John goes looking for the
Soldier.
Monday, 06/27/2022
Afternoon session
Divorce
Original Title: Divorce
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Pedro Amorim
Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Romance
Noeli and Júlio get rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce.
But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for the
separation.
Hot screen
With love, Simon
Original Title: Love, Simon
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Greg Berlanti
Cast: Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Nick Robinson, Miles Heizer, Keiynan
Lonsdale, Katherine Langford
Class: Drama
Simon keeps his homosexuality a secret. he starts to change
messages with a student codenamed Blue, but the emails are
discovered.
Tuesday, 06/28/2022
Afternoon session
I steal
Original Title: I, Robot
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Alex Proyas
Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi
Mcbride, Alan Tudyk
Class: Science Fiction
In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.
Wednesday, 06/29/2022
Afternoon session
minions
Original Title: Minions
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm
Class: Animation
Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to
serve. They travel to a villain convention and are enchanted by the cruel
Scarlet.
Thursday, 06/30/2022
Afternoon session
Welcome to life
Original Title: People Like Us
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Alex Kurtzman
Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle
Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde
Class: Drama
After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.
Friday, 01/07/2022
Afternoon session
A family in trouble
Original Title: Parental Guidance
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Andy Fickman
Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, Tom
Everett Scott, Marisa Tomei
Class: Comedy
When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. Only
that modern methods of education conflict with what they
know.
owl I
obsessive
Original Title: Obsessed
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Steve Shill
Cast: Beyonce Knowles, Idris Elba, Ali Larter, Bruce McGill, Matthew
Humphreys, Scout Taylor-Compton
Class: Suspense, Drama
Successful Married Man With A Rising Career Sees It All
fall apart when he starts being chased by an intern.
PROGRAMMING GRID JUNE 25 TO 01 OF JULY 2022
Heads up
The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have a broadcast grid adjusted to their local needs.
Saturday, 06/25/2022
04:30 Corujão II – The Blue Lagoon
06:00 Globo Reporter
06:50 It’s from home
12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:10 Saturday Session – Ghost – On the Other Side of Life
15:50 Cauldron With Mion
18:35 Beyond the Illusion
19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:45 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:25 Pantanal
22:30 High Hours
00:20 Supercine – The Bunny House
02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage
02:45 Owl I – Life by a Thread
Sunday, 06/26/2022
04:15 Owl II – Mr. Sherlock Holmes
06:00 Holy Mass
06:50 Globo Comunidade
07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses
08:05 Globe Rural
09:25 Auto Sport
10:00 am Spectacular Sport
12:30 High Temperature – Snow White and the Huntsman
14:20 The Voice Kids
15:50 Football
18:00 Sunday With Huck
20:30 fantastic
23:10 No Limit – The Elimination
23:40 Major Sunday – Deadly Hunt
01:35 Cinemaço – Saving Private Ryan
Monday, 06/27/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 More You
10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes
12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Divorce
17:10 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Beyond the Illusion
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Hot Screen – Love Simon
00:25 Jornal da Globo
01:15 Conversation with Bial
01:55 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
02:40 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II
Tuesday, 06/28/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 More You
10:40 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:25 Globo Esporte
12:50 Today Newspaper
13:25 Football
15:30 Afternoon Session – Me, Robot
17:10 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Beyond the Illusion
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 No Limit
23:55 Reporter Profession
00:35 Jornal da Globo
01:25 Conversation with Bial
02:05 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage
02:50 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II
Wednesday, 06/29/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 More You
10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes
12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Minions
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Beyond the Illusion
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Special Led Light in Education
23:20 What Story Is This Porchat?
00:25 Jornal da Globo
01:15 Conversation with Bial
01:55 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
02:40 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:20 Comedy Na Madruga II
Thursday, 06/30/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 More You
10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes
12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Welcome to Life
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Beyond the Illusion
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 No Limit
23:55 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor
00:40 Jornal da Globo
01:30 Conversation with Bial
02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage
02:55 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II
Friday, 01/07/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 More You
10:45 Meeting with Fátima Bernardes
12:00 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – A Family in Trouble
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Beyond the Illusion
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Globo Reporter
23:25 Globoplay Session – The Equalizer – The Protector
00:10 Jornal da Globo
01:00 Conversation with Bial
01:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
02:25 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:05 Owl I – Obsessive