Christian Bale Hasn’t Seen Batman Yet – And Explains Why

Actor Christian Bale brought the famous Batman hero to life in director Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy. However, the star revealed that he has yet to see the new movie of his former character, who is now played by Robert Pattinson.

In a recent interview, Bale explains that he doesn’t usually see many movies, but that this one is certainly on his list:

Continues after advertising

“I have not seen yet. I’ll check. Listen man, I… it’s amazing how few movies I watch. Every director I work with, I see some of his movies, and they’re always looking at me, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor movies, and I don’t want to watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.”

In the same interview, Christian Bale also praised Pattinson and revealed that he has met him in person before: “Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We meet, we talk a little bit about it ahead of time, and I hear wonderful things.”

The Dark Knight Writer Praised New Batman

Speaking to IGN, David S. Goyer confirmed that he’s seen the new Batman movie. He praised director Matt Reeves, as well as the chemistry between Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

“I had no idea what I would think of Robert Pattinson, but I liked him. And I was like, ‘I was convinced’. He’s a different view of that. But it convinced me. I thought the chemistry with Zoë Kravitz was amazing.”

Goyer also commented on the noir atmosphere implemented in the new film, and also on Batman as a detective, little explored in cinema until then.

“I liked how the noir was crafted and I liked that they got into the detective angle and what they did with the Riddler,” says Goyer.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is available on HBO Max.