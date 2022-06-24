Conmebol withdraws Copa Sudamericana final from Brasilia and moves to Córdoba | international football

the end of Copa Sudamericanascheduled for October 1st, was removed from Brasília. The CONMEBOL Council approved the change of venue for the match to the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina. According to the entity, the change was made at the request of the CBF.
The information was released this Thursday by ge and confirmed at night by CONMEBOL. The reason given by the CBF for the change of the place of the game is the proximity to the general elections in Brazil. The game is scheduled for a Saturday. And the elections are the next day, Sunday, October 2nd.
Copa Sudamericana Trophy Cup — Photo: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images
Decision goes to Argentina
Córdoba, in Argentina, was the only city that presented itself as a possibility to replace Brasilia and will receive the decision of the tournament for the second time. The Mario Alberto Kempes stadium hosted the 2020 South American finalbetween Defensa y Justicia and Lanús, in a match without an audience due to the pandemic.
Five Brazilian teams are in the round of 16 of the current edition of the Copa Sudamericana: Ceará, São Paulo, Internacional, Atlético-GO and Santos. This phase starts next week (see table).
Conmebol has not confirmed, but the tendency is for Brasília to secure the right to host the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2023. The Conmebol Council is formed by the presidents of the ten national football associations on the continent and will make the decision.
Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, will host the Sudamericana final for the second time — Photo: Publicity/Club Atlético Talleres de Córdoba