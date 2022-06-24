Convicted by Justice, Amber Heard reveals that she still loves Johnny Depp

In her first interview after the trial in which she was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard revealed that she still loves the actor, in addition to stating that she is terrified of being sued by him again. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t.”

She, who will have to pay a compensation of more than 10 million dollars, still revealed that she does not have bad feelings for him. “I don’t have hard feelings or bad feelings at all. I know it can be hard to understand, or it can be very easy to understand – if you’ve ever loved someone, it must be easy.”

Even after the jury’s decision, Heard says he kept every word he said during the trial, in addition to accusing her ex-husband of sexual abuse and claiming that Johnny Depp lied during the trial. She even commented on the medical notes, where she narrates everything she claims to have lived while she was married. “There is a journal of years of notes going back to 2011, from the beginning of my relationship, taken by my doctor, to whom I was reporting the abuse,” she said.

When asked why she’s talking about the trial now, she says she hopes people will see her as a human being. “The only thing I can hope for right now is for people to see me as a human being,” she said. “I’m not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a sympathetic victim. I’m not a perfect victim, I understand. I am not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me,” she added.

“What I learned from this trial is that nothing will ever be good enough,” she said. “If you have proof, then it was a scam, a hoax. If you don’t have proof, it didn’t happen. If you have a bruise, it’s fake. If you don’t have a bruise, then the violence clearly didn’t hurt you. Did you tell people? So you’re hysterical. Didn’t you tell? It didn’t happen.”, concluded Amber Heard.