Corinthians agrees to sign striker Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, until 2023

Yuri Alberto will be a Corinthians player with a salary of R$ 1 million per month, according to the ESPN

O Corinthians agreed this Friday (24) to hire the striker Yuri Albertoof zenithaccording to the ESPN. The information was given live by commentator Pedro Ivo Almeida during the program F90broadcast live by ESPN at the Star+.

Shirt 9 will sign with Timão until June 2023being loaned by the Russian team in the period – his contract with the Saint Petersburg club runs until 2027.

Yuri Alberto travels to São Paulo next week to take exams and finalize the deal with the Parque São Jorge club. He is already in Brazil, because he is on vacation.

According to the report, your salary will be BRL 1 million a month.

At Zenit, the top scorer receives an annual salary of 13.5 million euros (R$ 74.84 million, in the current conversion).

To close with the matador, Corinthians had to overcome the competition from Internationalwhat also wanted to repatriate the athlete.

It is worth remembering that last Tuesday (21), FIFA announced a change in the rules of “temporary transfers” in relation to players and coaches working in Ukraine and Russia.

According to a statement from the entity, professionals who have a contract with the teams of these two countries can suspend their links until June 30, 2023.

That’s exactly why Timão and Inter became interested in Yuri Alberto, who has 21 years and registered 6 goals and 3 assists in 14 matches for Zenit.

In the end, the São Paulo club prevailed and managed to close the deal with the athlete, despite his identification with Colorado.