Corinthians can lose points in the Brazilian Championship due to judgment in the STJD and surprises Duílio

The team will be judged by the Superior Federal Court of Sports Justice after an infraction in a classic played against São Paulo at the Neo Química Arena

Corinthians went to trial this Thursday (23), for the Superior Federal Court of Sports Justice (STJD), but the session was postponed and the new trial has not yet had a stipulated date. Given this, Timão will be framed by the article 243-Gwhich provides for the loss of points in the Brazilian Championship as punishment.

O St. George’s Park Club is being judged by homophobic screams that occurred during the match against São Paulo, played on May 22, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the Brasileirão. After the match, the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alvesrepudiated the attitude of the fans.

“We are totally against this type of chant, in the same way that I talked about racism. We’ve been talking to fans, campaigning against homophobia. Today, every time the crowd sang, we put it on the big screen, the stadium announcer repressed it, because we didn’t think it was right. Football is changing in the game itself, today, after the warnings, the crowd changed the chant”.

“We have to insist, you are important in this for us to end any type of discrimination. It’s 2022, that doesn’t make sense.” highlighted. O Helm will still be judged for objects that were thrown on the lawn. According to the article of STJD provides for a fine between R$100 to R$100 thousand.