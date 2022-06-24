Corinthians preaches ‘maximum respect’ to Richarlyson after the player comes out as bisexual; see post

Corinthians used social media this Friday afternoon to take a stand for an important social cause. After coming out as bisexual, former player Richarlyson was the target of much criticism and prejudice, which made Timão leave a message for society.

Richarlyson never wore the Corinthians shirt. He, in fact, spent about five years with a great rival of the club from Parque São Jorge, São Paulo. Thus, Timão put aside any football rivalry and recognized the professional that the midfielder was on the field, as well as the importance of his positioning.

“Richarlyson was a great player, a great rival on the field and is a great professional in the sport. Now, by coming out as bisexual, he continues to be all that and still stands as another important voice of resistance. Maximum respect“, wrote the club on its social networks – see the post below.

The former player began to be criticized and prejudiced this Friday after coming out as bisexual. The athlete was the first interviewee of the podcast “Nos Armários dos Vestiários”, from Ge.globea journalistic series that deals with homophobia and machismo in football.

“All my life I’ve been asked if I’m gay. I’ve had a relationship with a man and I’ve had a relationship with a woman as well. But then I speak here today and soon the news will be printed: ‘Richarlyson is bisexual’. And the meme is ready. They will say: ‘Wow, but do you swear? I had no idea’. Man, I’m normal, I have wants and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but so what? What are you going to do? Anything. It’s going to paint a headline that Richarlyson talked about on a podcast that he’s bisexual. Nice. And then it will rain with reports, and most importantly, which is the agenda, it will not change, which is the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world is not prepared to have this discussion and deal with it naturally.“, said the former player during the episode.

