Court orders Netflix to stop using high-definition technology

Giant must stop using the technology today, at risk of a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that Netflix stop using, until this Friday (24), a video compression technology from North American developer DivX. If the streaming giant does not respect the injunction, it must pay BRL 50,000 per day.

According to DivX, Netflix broke one of its patents by using this type of technology without a license. The compression of high definition videos – such as Ultra HD and 4K – allows them to be played at a higher speed, without compromising image quality.

Last year, the injunction was overturned, but it was now reestablished by the judges of the 24th Civil Chamber of the TJ of Rio de Janeiro, with two votes in favor and one against. In the decision, they allege that Netflix contradicted itself by claiming not to use the technology, while abandoning DivX compression would cause it huge losses.

“An appeal would not have an immediate suspensive effect on the injunction and the decision will have to be complied with. Going to Justice was the resource found to protect new investments in the development of this and new technologies”, said Carlos Aboim, DivX’s lawyer, to the O Globo portal.

Aboim also highlights that the use of the patent by the giant was confirmed in five technical opinions made by professors from research centers of excellence in Brazil (USP, UFRJ, UFF, UERJ, PUC-Rio) presented to the court in Rio.

DivX’s technology is protected by a 2018 patent granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). It is also recognized in major global markets such as the United States and China.