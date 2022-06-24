criminals threaten to leak customer data

The Fast Shop electronic retail chain suffered a hacker attack this morning (23). The information was leaked through the company’s Twitter profile, which was also compromised.

Hi FastShop ADMIN In the previous 72 hours Fastshop TI CLOUD system have been and an extortion attack We have gained access to some TB’s of your data from VCenter and various cloud services, AWS, AZURE, IBM, GITLAB — Fast Shop (@fastshop) June 23, 2022

According to the post, hackers gained access to VCenter and services like AWS, Azure, IBM, and GITLAB.

In the thread, the criminals reveal that they also have access to the data of various users and partners. In order not to expose the information, they demand a payment, to be negotiated through an account on the Telegram network.

A few minutes earlier, at 11:20 pm yesterday, a tweet had already caught the attention of users. Unceremoniously, he announced the end of the network’s activities this weekend.

Announcing the closure of all stores until 06/26 and all online orders postponed until 06/27 We apologize for the problems — Fast Shop (@fastshop) June 23, 2022

contacted by tilt, Fast Shop informed, through its press office, that it identified an attempt of unauthorized access to the company’s systems.

“As a form of prevention, the company activated the security protocols, and for this reason, the website and the app were temporarily unavailable, but they are already restored and working normally”, he explained.

“We emphasize that all stores remain open and operating regularly throughout the country. We emphasize that the entire information base of the company is under strict security processes and there was no evidence of damage to our customers’ data”, he concluded.