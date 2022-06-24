CSA vs Gremio LIVE (1-0) | 06/23/2022

25′ Diego Souza delivers a frontal free-kick on the half-moon and the defense blocks it.

25′ Lourenço leaves and Marco Túlio enters.

23′ Lourenço, midfielder for CSA. He has back pain and receives medical attention.

22′ Rodrigo Ferreira crosses from the right, Diego Souza heads in the area and Marcelo Carné stretches out to make another providential save.

21′ Gabriel makes an accurate pass to Rodrigo Rodrigues from the left side of the box. Center forward dominates and risks, but misses the target.

16′ Lourenço sprints down the right side completely free and crosses. The defense makes the partial cut and Osvaldo kicks hard and low from the entrance of the area. Gabriel Grando stretches out and avoids the second azulino.

13′ Giva Santos fails to enter the area, Lucas Silva dominates and finishes. Marcelo Carné leaves the goal and becomes gigantic. Providential defense.

12′ In a rehearsed corner kick, Lourenço receives from Diego Renan on the right and crosses. Geovane rises between Grêmio’s defense and a firm header to open the scoring.

11′ Pedro Geromel retreats to Gabriel Grando. Osvaldo arrives and almost steals the ball from Grêmio’s goalkeeper. The ball went over the goal and did not enter by very little.

8′ Lourenço gets past the marker and takes a risk, but shoots weakly.

3′ Lucas Marques receives from Gabriel on the right and crosses low. Lourenço dominates, spins and Grêmio’s defense makes the cut. Gabriel opens on the left with Diego Renan and the side hits first over the goal.

Start the game at Trapichão!

The ball will roll in moments.

Refereeing and players from both teams on the pitch.

Players from both teams finish their final physical preparation work. The ball will roll within 15 minutes.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between CSA vs Grêmio will be broadcast live on the Premiere channel.

The absences are: Brenno, Kannemann, Léo Gomes, Edilson, Elkeson (muscle injuries), Villasanti and Rodrigues (flu symptoms), Thiago Santos (knee blow), Benítez (knee injury), Ferreira (inguinal hernia).

Roger Machado can go to the field like this: Gabriel Grando; Natã, Geromel and Bruno Alves; Rodrigo Ferreira, Lucas Silva, Bitello and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Janderson, Biel and Diego Souza.

The absences are: Didira (suspended), Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), Ernandes (knee) and Gabriel Tonini (pubalgia).

Alberto Valentim should go to the field with: Marcelo Carne; Lucas Marques, Wellington, Lucão and Diego Renan; Geovane, Giva, Lourenço and Gabriel; Oswaldo and Rodrigo Rodrigues.

O King Pele Stadium is the stadium located in Alagoas that is used by the CRB and fur CSA. The venue was built in 1970 and has a maximum capacity of 19,105 spectators.

The last time the teams faced each other was at Serie A of Brazilian. O Guild won the last match 2-1 in 2019.

the last game of Guild in the competition was against Sampaio Côrreafor the 13th round of the Brazilian Serie Bat Arena do Gremiowhich finished 2nd to Tricolor Gaucho.

O Guild is in 4th place, with 21 points. The idea of ​​Tricolor Gaucho is the same to stay in the G4 to move up to Serie A again.

the last game of CSA went against the Guaraniat the Golden Earring Stadiumfor the 13th round of the Brazilian Serie B Championship. The match ended in a 0-0 tie.

O CSA is 16th in the Serie B, with 14 points. Azulão wants to distance itself from the relegation zone and get away from the nightmare of C series.