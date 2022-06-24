David Cronenberg’s film with Welket Bungué is now available on Amazon

Welket Bungue , actor, director and director of Guinean origin, has just arrived at Amazon. Less than two weeks after Crimes of the Futurethe new film by David Cronenberg, has been released in theaters, behold, the film is now available for purchase or rent on the North American platform.

Described as Cronenberg’s return to his body-horror roots, Crimes of the Future stars Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamichos, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski and Viggo Mortensen, who previously starred in Cronenberg’s films. A History of Violence, Eastern promises and The Dangerous Method.

The argument tells the story of human adaptation to a synthetic environment, where the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Mortensen), a famous performer, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in an avant-garde performance. Timlin (Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks his movements when a mysterious group is revealed. The mission is to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Mortensen previously said that this “strange movie story noir” was something Cronenberg originally wrote a long time ago, and which has recently been taken off the shelf and “refined”. In fact, the film almost made it to the screens (under the title painkillers) in the early 2000s, with Nicolas Cage as the protagonist. When Cage dropped out, Ralph Fiennes signed. But Cronenberg was unable to get it into production. crimes of the futurein Portuguese, marks the first time that Cronenberg has directed one of his own original screenplays since eXistenzin 1999.

The announcement that Bungué would participate in the film appeared in May of last year and indicated that the thriller science fiction would be shot between August and September, mostly in Athens. At the time, exclusively for the BANTUMEN, Welket said he was excited to participate in the project. “It is an accomplishment to be able to be part of this film. I think it’s a unique opportunity and it could have a unique impact on my career”, he told us.

Welket Bungué was born in Guinea-Bissau in 1988, grew up in Portugal, where he graduated in theater, also studied in Brazil and currently lives in Berlin. He has over a dozen short films as a director, and has been working in acting for over a decade.

He participated in films such as “Joaquim”, by the Brazilian Marcelo Gomes, “Cartas da Guerra”, by Ivo Ferreira, and “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, by the German director Burhan Qurbani, which earned him a representation award in 2020 at the International Film Festival. from Stockholm.

Recently, he also played the character Joaquim, in Peter’s Journey, a film written and directed by Laís Bodanzky, which won the Best Film award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, an award that seeks to discover new talents and support productions considered visionary. On June 6, the work June 6, was shown for the first time in the United States, at the Brooklyn Film Festival, in New York, which qualifies productions to compete for the BAFTA, Oscar and Canadian Screen Awards.