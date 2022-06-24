Denílson does not stay on the fence about ‘assault’ on Palmeiras in Choque-Rei: “Already in the beginning”

Commentator did not run away from the question involving one of the main complaints being made by Verdão

O palm trees ended up not being able to repeat what he had done for the Brazilian Championship and was defeated by São Paulo, by 1 to 0, at Morumbi, in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, needing to win at Allianz Parque to advance to the stage. The team led by Abel Ferreira even created opportunities, but failed to succeed offensively.

In the same way as in the 2-1 at the weekend, Verdão started the game worse than the opponent, conceding a goal from Patrick again and needing to run after the damage. But this time, not even the aerial balls helped, making the rival can play for a simple tie in the return game, guaranteeing classification.

A move that took place in that defeat, however, generated a lot of discussion, during after 90 minutes: The main debate is whether or not Dudu was fouled in the moments before the São Paulo midfielder scored. In the program “Jogo Aberto” this Friday (24), Denílson said that, in fact, the foul happened in the palmeirense player.

“What a mess this move, for me, has a lack of Reinaldo in the beginning. His hand is on Dudu’s back and soon after I had the feeling that Dudu’s hand was touching. But I saw a load on Dudu’s back at the beginning of the move. For me, he could have missed“, he said. Anyway, the former player highlighted that the Morumbi team had a good game, in addition to having found how to play from now on.

“A lot will happen until the return game, but São Paulo played a good game and regardless of the classification or not, the team found a parameter of how to play football. The parameter for São Paulo’s game type should be this [da Copa do Brasil]. It’s difficult? Of course it is, because in this case there is a motivation”finished.