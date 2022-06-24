Discover the new method to block unwanted calls on your cell phone

If you are struggling to block calls from telemarketing and others that are unwanted, know that there is a new tool for this. That is, from now on Brazilians will have a little extra help in the matter.

What’s the new trick to block unwanted calls?

In 2022, all telemarketing and collection calls must be identified with the prefix 0303. Last June 10, the deadline for companies, such as travel agencies, banks and brokers, to register the new telephone number. In this way, it became simpler and more practical to identify and block calls on the cell phone.

Since March, it has been possible to register a number with a 0303 prefix, which has now become mandatory in the second half of the year. In other words, the consumer will be able to appeal his rights if he receives telemarketing calls without the indicated prefix.

Although the feature is active, less than 300 codes have been registered. The number is very low compared to the total number of companies that work with contacts and calls for customers and consumers. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), it is possible to make more than 10 million different combinations with the prefix 0303.

How to block calls without 0303 number

Even if the calls are made without the prefix 0303 or even if they refer to charges, they can be blocked. There are ways to get rid of these unwanted links and you can find out how to do that today.

– Outputs by app

In your mobile app store there are several reliable applications that identify the call and block when they are spam.

– “Do not disturb me”

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) has an exclusive channel for inconvenient calls to finally end. Just access the “Do Not Disturb” portal and fill in your information. The agency’s platform prevents calls from continuing.

– Go to Procon

Go to your city’s consumer protection agency and explain your situation. Review what you can do to prevent high volume of unwanted calls.