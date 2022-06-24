Doctor Doom’s easter egg confirmed in Mr. Fantastic

Doctor Strange 2 finally arrived in the Disney+ catalog, giving fans the chance to watch the movie from home. With this, we can discover more details and some curiosities of the film and its backstage. Including a big easter egg that no one noticed before!

Interestingly, this information was not revealed in the streaming version of the film. But in the digital copy that is available in some countries for rent and purchase. Where the film is accompanied by an audio commentary track.

During the intro scene of Mr. Fantastic by John Krasinski, producer Richie Palmer has confirmed that we have a Doctor Fate easter egg here.

“It’s exciting that the uniform created by Ryan Meinerding is a truly special gift. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to enter the scene is something we took from the comics. It’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.”

The mechanism created by Victor Von Doom is literally what its name suggests: a platform/portal that serves as a time machine.

It is worth remembering that this portal was also compared by fans with the technology and portals used by TVA in the Loki series. Since in the comics, Kang is distantly related to Reed Richards.

So are all these references connected?

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call 'Multiverse Trilogy' of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film's synopsis: "Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

In addition to Raimi's return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier!

