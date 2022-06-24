Does motel room have a camera? Monitoring and violating privacy is a crime

A photo posted on social media, showing several monitors with images of the interior of a motel rooms, reignited an old discussion about the privacy of customers who spend the night in these establishments. experts heard by UOL warn: recording people in moments of intimacy is a crime provided for in the Penal Code.

The Twitter post’s caption reads, “Oh, I go to a motel because I like privacy.” The photo reveals 18 monitors connected, with images showing what would supposedly be the interior of rooms in a commercial establishment, with a focus on the beds and even the bathrooms of the suites.

Although not so common, in Brazil there have already been cases of people who discovered they were being recorded in their privacy in private rooms in hotels, motels and even properties rented via Airbnb – in 2018, a couple discovered that they were being watched by a camera in a apartment he rented through the platform, in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo.

In 2020, the customer of a motel in Cuiabá discovered a hidden camera in an air conditioner, with a memory card containing images of several couples who passed by.

Musician João Borges, 32, says that some time ago, when he was with his girlfriend in a motel in São Paulo, he noticed a strange “light” behind the mirror fixed on one of the walls. “I tried digging through the mirror, but it was built-in. The motel attendant said it must be a reflection of the bathroom lamp and left it at that. We got dressed and left.”

Camera detectors are devices that emit signals in a frequency range capable of identifying the existence of hidden cameras. Image: Playback/Internet

Based on this experience, as the couple likes to frequent motels, Borges says he bought a device over the internet that searches for frequencies emitted by hidden cameras. “We used it a few times, but we never found anything. Either the device doesn’t work or the motels we went to didn’t even have a camera in the suite.”

The device referred to by the musician, the camera detector kit, can be found on the Internet for prices ranging from R$340 to R$590, depending on the model. It emits a tracking signal capable of detecting a frequency range between 1 MHz and 6.5 GHz, enough to track the signal from a powered-on camera.

Monitored common areas

Motel owners heard by the UOL deny the existence of cameras in private environments and explain that the main concern of establishments is with regard to the safety of employees and customers. Cameras in common areas, therefore, are necessary as they help to monitor customers who, for example, “hide” partners — some even under 18 — in the car when they enter.

Due to the distrust of a couple of customers, who even published a post on the networks in which they said they were suspicious of hidden cameras, the Le Ton motel, in Curitiba, had to create a page on its website to reassure customers. In addition to ensuring that it does not have hidden cameras, the establishment also gives tips for people to discover “fake mirrors”, which could be used illegally to hide recording devices.

Luciana Pereira, manager of the motel, says that the establishment decided to create the page after the “unfair” exposure of the establishment by a couple, who suspected they were being watched inside the room. “As soon as we found out, we called the two of them here to get to know all our facilities and also the monitoring room, where we followed the cameras installed in the common areas. Corridors, entrance hall, parking”.

What does the law say

experts heard by UOL warn that registering private content without the authorization of the participants is a crime and can lead to detention from six months to one year and payment of a fine.

According to criminal lawyer Roberto Gama, the ban is explicit in the article 216-B Penal Code, which establishes as a crime the act of producing, photographing, filming or recording, by any means, content with a nudity scene or sexual or libidinous act of an intimate and private nature without the authorization of the participants

“Depending on the use that the motel gives to the footage, it may even characterize a more serious crime against the dignity of sexual relations in which the victim did not consent to this exposure”, warns the lawyer.

“We’ve already had a case where the husband put hidden cameras in every room of the house, especially in the sockets”, said Luciano Santoro, a doctor in criminal law. “He filmed his wife in several intimate moments, such as bathing, changing, shaving, in short, in several situations that violated her intimacy and dignity, which led to the rupture of the marital relationship. The client did not want to continue in the criminal sphere, but maintained a civil action”.

Santoro warns that, if the possibility of a clandestine recording is identified, the correct thing is to call the Military Police through 190, to adopt the appropriate measures. “Even because the arbitrary exercise of one’s own reasons is also typified as a crime,” he said.

How to know?

Among the tips disseminated by those who fight not only the practice, but the fear of it, are observing if the mirrors are hanging and not built-in. False mirrors are usually the built-in ones. It is also important to check the lighting. For a fake mirror to work, it needs to have more lighting around it than usual.

Another important tip is to listen to the sound that the mirror makes when you tap it lightly. If it makes an open noise and seems to have an echo, there is an open space in the background and there may be a camera or someone watching behind it.

An issue raised by lawyer Roberto Gama to find out if there is a hidden camera in the bedroom is to turn off the lights and turn on the flashlight of the cell phone. “Then you have to pass the beam of light slowly all over the place. If a camera is hidden there, the lens will reflect the light, making it easier to discover.”