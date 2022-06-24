Dorival Junior plans to cast Pedro and Gabigol together in Flamengo’s duel with América-MG | Venetian column



Gabigol and Pedro can form an attacking duo against América-MG – Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

“For the moment, that was the starting lineup. On Saturday, it could be another one. We are working with both teams in the same way and that’s why whoever comes in can play the role well.”

These were the words of Dorival Junior, at the press conference after Flamengo’s defeat to Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, when asked about the starting lineup that he intends to use against América-MG, Saturday, at 7 pm, at the Maracanã, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. And, in fact, the coach thinks of carrying out one more test and/or change in the red-black offensive sector.

Without Bruno Henrique, who will be out of action for up to a year, Dorival is looking for alternatives for the attack while he cannot use Everton Cebolinha, hired from Benfica and who will only be able to put up with it from July 18, when the transfer window opens. .

And, according to the report, to catch América-MG, the commander plans to climb Pedro and Gabigol together in Flamengo’s attack. With that, one of the midfielders who played against Atlético-MG will have to leave the team, and most likely it is Arão, who is not having a good time at the club.

Another likely change is in the goal. Dorival wants to select Santos, who has been absent from Flamengo since May 4 due to a serious injury, to give the player a rhythm of play and remove Diego Alves, who has not had convincing games since the coach took charge of the team and removed Hugo Souza.

Flamengo will have one more day of training, this Friday, before finishing the preparations to take on América-MG. With 15 points (one from the relegation zone), Rubro-Negro needs to win to breathe in the competition.