Drama Infinite Storm, based on real events with Naomi Watts, is available on digital platforms for rent and purchase

THE Sony Pictures Home Entertainment introduces the actress Naomi Wattstwice nominated for an Oscar, in the drama Infinite Storm (Infinite Storm, 2022). Based on real facts about the life of canary bird Pam Bales, which arrives today on digital rental and purchase platforms.

Realizing that a snowstorm is approaching, Pam (Naomi Watts) decides to descend Mount Washington in New Hampshire. On the way, she meets a man alone and helpless and will have to take him down the mountain before nightfall, but the task is complicated by the man’s resistance to wanting to be saved. Everything is further intensified by the weather conditions and the exuberant wild nature in which they are found. A lot of adrenaline, suspense and redemption involve Infinite Storm from start to finish.

Infinite Storm has direction of Malgorzata Szumowska and script of Joshua Rollins. In the list we have Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Denis O’Hare.

