Drunk man loses flash drive with data on entire city residents | World

Reproduction/Flickr – 24.06.2022 Cars drive through Japanese city streets at night

A man lost a flash drive containing data on residents of an entire city this week after going out drinking.

He works for a company in charge of providing benefits to tax-exempt families in Amagasaki, Japan. The device, according to a government statement, contained the names, dates of birth and addresses of 465,177 people.

The 40-year-old worker fell asleep on the street after drinking alcohol in a restaurant. Upon waking up, her purse containing the flash drive was gone, according to public broadcaster NHK.

On Tuesday (21), he went to the city’s information center and transferred the residents’ data to a flash drive.

As early as Wednesday, the worker looked for the device but could not find it, so he filed a report of loss of property with the police, according to the government statement. Late in the afternoon, the company notified the city government of the loss.

Authorities reported that the flash drive is encrypted and no data leaks have been confirmed yet. The employee who had been authorized to access the data was not allowed to transfer it to a separate device.

The flash drive also contained confidential information, including tax details, names, bank account numbers, and information about families receiving public assistance, such as day care payments.

At a news conference on Thursday, the city’s mayor and other officials apologized to residents.

The city will provide more information about the case as they investigate, the official statement said — which ended with a reminder for government officials to obtain permission before removing flash drives from city offices.

