Emilia Clarke has zero interest in reviving ‘Game of Thrones’ role

Return to play Daenerys from “Game of Thrones” is not in the plans Emilia Clarke. The actress said that despite all of the show’s spin-off projects, she is not interested in participating. In an interview with the BBC channel, Emily said “I think I finished it”.

She confirmed, however, that her colleague Harington Kit is even involved in a spin-off project focusing on the character of Jon Snow. The information had been revealed last week by The Hollywood Reporter. The spin-off is being developed for HBO as a continuation of “Game of Thrones”.

Nominated for four Emmys for her work as Daenerys, Emilia Clarke is more excited to watch these new shows as a viewer. It is the case of “The Dragon House” (House of the Dragon), announced for August. “I’m going to watch this as a new viewer because it’s a billion years before our show, so it’s going to look different.” said the actress.

Derived from “Game of Thrones”, “The Dragon House” have a big budget

The magazine Variety revealed that each of the ten episodes of “The Dragon House”long-awaited spin-off of “Game of Thrones“, cost approx. $20 million to the coffers of HBO! By comparison, episodes of the eight-season series regular cost an average of $6 million to produce, peaking at $15 million during the show’s final season.

According to a production insider, HBO is currently more adept at building worlds in its productions, such as “Westworld” and “His Dark Materials” for example, which allows its creators to produce series as efficiently as possible and of high quality.