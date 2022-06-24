Emilia Clarke Wasn’t Ready For ‘Catastrophic Failure’ Of Broadway Debut Rolling Stone

Emilia Clarke recalled his Broadway debut, in which he starred in the adaptation of luxury doll in 2013, calling the situation a “catastrophic failure” for which she was not ready. (via Variety)

The actress was already known for her role in game of Thrones (2011) when he performed with Cory Michael Smith and George Wendt in the theater and had a performance that did not garner much critical acclaim.

O New York Times said that Clarke acted as “an underage debutante trying very, very hard to pass herself off as a sophisticated adult,” while the Variety wrote that the performance “will not make Broadway audiences forget” the iconic performance of Audrey Hepburn in the movie. Other critics also claimed that Clarke was the wrong choice for the role.

“It was a catastrophic failure,” he told BBC. “I just wasn’t ready for it. Definitely not ready. I was a baby. So new and inexperienced.” Now, Clarke returns to the Broadway stage to The Seagulla play that premiered in 2020, but was interrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s 10 times scarier because there will be people wanting to go and say, ‘Well, she can only act in front of the camera, she clearly can’t act on stage,’ which is obviously the biggest fear,” he explained. Actress also highlighted how the comparisons with the character in game of Thrones can interfere with public expectations.

“I hope they come and say, ‘We’ve just seen the Mother of the Dragons, oh, how frustrating, she’s not on a dragon, that’s not what I paid for.’ Spoiler: I’m not on a dragon at any point in this play. But I hope what they understand, as a kind of little extra, that they enjoy this piece that they might not have seen otherwise.”