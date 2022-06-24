End of RJ da Oi: judicial administrator will deliver final report on Monday, 27

Everything indicates that the end of Oi’s judicial recovery is very close: the judicial administrator, the Arnoldo Wald Office, will deliver next Monday, the 27th, the final process report and the updated general framework of creditors (QGC). The date was established by the judge of the 7th Business Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Viana, after having granted in March an extension of the 60-day deadline for the delivery of these documents.

Lawyer and partner at Wald, Antunes, Vita e Blattner Advogados, Adriana Conrado Zamponi, told TELETIME that the RJ administrator is working on finalization, but that he will, in fact, deliver the documents next Monday. “It will depend on the Court if [o fim do processo] will be now or not. But the March decision was already a preparation”, he declared. When presenting these documents, Fernando Viana opens a view for the Public Ministry to analyze, but there is the possibility of requesting a view also from Oi itself.

“We’re in the final stages, but there’s no date. I have a deadline, the 27th. After that, it will go through the normal process [no TJ-RJ]. Whether it will be a month or a week, I don’t know. But it won’t be a one-page sentence, and there are issues that Viana needs to guide creditors to deal with”, he says. It wouldn’t be surprising, however, that the judge has already done much of the necessary work (and that it was possible ) to publish the sentence.

This is because the document will be extensive, but will not necessarily present news regarding the process, which is one of the largest of its kind in Latin America. “The final report is precisely a photograph of the entire judicial reorganization process. It is part of the administrator’s duties, who reports on the fulfillment of obligations during the plan period [da RJ] approved.” That is, there will be information gathered from the monthly financial reports prepared by the Arnoldo Wald office, in addition to bringing the list of assets sold. “A summary”, defines Zamponi.

The updated QGC is also being finalized by the administrator. This is because, of the 55 thousand initial creditors, several have already been paid (as in the case of BNDES), although new creditors have joined. “It’s a very dynamic picture, every day it changes. That’s why we made a cut-off date, which was the decision of the Court itself, in March”, explained Zamponi. That is, until the 30th of that month.

From the list of assets sold, the two most significant, Oi Móvel and the control of V.tal, have already been concluded. In the case of the cell phone unit, sold to the trio Claro, TIM and Vivo, there was in fact a deadline to be completed. The others did not, and therefore the lack of definition regarding the conclusion of the negotiation with Sky for the sale of Oi TV’s DTH operation will not affect the end of the judicial recovery.

final touches

In addition to finalizing the most important divestments, Oi requested and Anatel issued last Monday, the 20th, the clearance certificates for federal debts, clearance for Anatel debts and FGTS regularity certificates. They are part of the documents needed to complete the process.

With all this, Adriana Zamponi and the judicial administrator’s team will next week have the relief of finishing the herculean task of dealing with the complexity of RJ da Oi, which will probably become a success case for the Arnoldo Wald Firm. “There is a feeling of accomplishment for everyone. It was a very large volume and responsibility, with transparency, as was the website for access to the creditor, where we communicate the most relevant decisions of the Justice. Daily we answer questions too”, he recalls.