EU leaders call for reduced dependence on Russian gas

Brussels, 24 Jun 2022 (AFP) – This Thursday (23), in Brussels, the leaders of European Union (EU) countries agreed to join forces to reduce their energy dependence on Russia, which has begun to cut off gas supplies. The measure raises fears of a “difficult winter”.

On the second day of meetings, this Friday (24), European leaders discussed the effects of the energy crisis and the economic impact on the bloc.

“We have reviewed all national contingency plans to ensure that everyone is prepared for further disruption,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.

The official added that the bloc’s countries are “working on a contingency plan to reduce energy demand” and that it would be presented in July.

The risk of gas shortages this winter has become clearer since Russian energy company Gazprom’s drastic reduction in deliveries to EU countries. The scenario is especially serious for Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies.

“We are going to face very turbulent times, and this winter is likely to be very difficult,” admitted Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo.

European leaders called on the authorities of the EU institutions to step up efforts to “more closely coordinate national energy policies”, according to the summit’s conclusions.

Von der Leyen recalled that the European strategy to face this scenario is based on energy savings, the development of renewable energies and the diversification of gas and oil suppliers.

At the summit, the leaders asked the European Commission to analyze in depth the feasibility of “temporary restrictions on energy import tariffs”.

“We are working on different models, including how the market works,” said Von der Leyen, adding that he is expected to present “options” after the summer.