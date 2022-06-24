Ezra Miller and Amber Heard ended the chances of Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 getting off the ground

For some time, dcnauts have been asking on social networks for the Warner Bros. restore the Snyderverse. But despite the Justice League by Zack Snyder have been an absolute success in HBO Maxthe recent controversies of two movie stars, Ezra Miller and Amber Heardbury the chances of the so-called Snyder Cut having sequels.

In addition to the financial and creative issues of making a justice league 2 and 3WB also had and seems to still have problems with the director Zack Snyder and with the actors Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck. However, none of these names are canceled by the public or have problems with the police or the courts, unlike Ezra and Amber.

In recent months, Ezra Miller, the Flash, has been involved in several major controversies. He has been arrested twice, received several restraining orders and has been accused of committing numerous crimes, such as harassment, threats and assault.

Currently, information circulates that The Flash will be the star’s last film at DC and that the boss of Warner Bros. Discovery (new name of Hollywood studio), David Zaslavdoes not count on Miller for future dcnauts productions.

Amber Heard was convicted last month in the trial against her ex-husband. Johnny Depp for making false claims that she had been assaulted and raped by Depp. the star of Fantastic Beasts 2 was fired by Warner in 2020 precisely because of these reports of Amber.

Because of this context, it is expected that Amber will also be fired by the WB. And if it isn’t cut already in Aquaman 2as some rumors say, the actress will hardly return to play Mera after the long-sequel of the hero of the seas.

As if the conviction of this emblematic case was not enough, Amber was also publicly humiliated for her performances in the DCEU. Walter Hamadahead of DC Films to date, said the actress had no chemistry with Jason Momoathe Aquaman.

As we saw at the end of the Snyder Cut, in the apocalyptic future of knightmareEzra Miller’s Flash and Amber Heard’s Mera would have prominent roles in the sequels to Justice League by Zack Snyder. But these interpreters should not continue in the DCEU. Soon, the chances of the Snyderverse returning were even more remote.

Of course, Flash and Mera are expected to have new actors in theaters, which could also apply to Snyder’s DC universe. However, when it comes to Warner Bros., it is much more likely that the studio wants to reboot the two heroes, which would directly imply productions that involve the same characters.

It may be that our prediction is wrong, but we believe that Ezra and Amber’s controversies ended the Snyderverse, unfortunately.

The league of Justice by Zack Snyder can be viewed anytime on HBO Max.

