Fans want Camille Vasquez, the actor’s lawyer, as US president; understand · Rolling Stone

After Johnny Depp beat his ex-wife Amber Heard on trial, several of the actor’s fans were excited about the victory and thought of several licensed products to exalt Camille Vasquez, Jack Sparrow’s interpreter’s lawyer in the case, as a lawyer’s shirt in a campaign. for the presidency of the United States, according to TMZ.

In addition to the T-shirts, which sell for $8.50, with the words “Camille Vasquez for President” , for the lawyer as a candidate for the country’s presidency, a position currently held by Democrat Joe Biden, elected in 2020.

To make it even more unusual, they also made an apolitical prayer candle named after Vasquez. It is worth remembering how the lawyer has not expressed interest in running for office in the political sphere, but she is certainly a hot commodity in the legal world.

See the products below:

Photo: Playback/Etsy (via TMZ)

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

After more than six weeks on trial, Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against Amber Heard in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, USA. This Wednesday, the 1st, the jury considered that the actress from Aquaman (2018) defamed her ex-husband, and must pay the actor $15 million.

heard was present in court during the time of the decision, while the star of Pirates of the Caribbean watched the result by video, straight from England. During the trial, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies of depp and heard, according to the CNN Brazil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.

