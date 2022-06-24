Filming of ″Furious Speed″ closes section of highway in Viseu

The A24 motorway will be closed between Lamego (entrance n.º 9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entry n.º 10) next Tuesday, June 28, between 6 am and 10 pm due to the filming of the film “Fast X”, the last of Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious”.

The notice was made by the municipality of Lamego and the municipality of Castro Daire on their official Facebook pages.

“The municipality of Castro Daire will be the stage for the recordings of one of the greatest cinematographic sagas in the world over the next few weeks. The location of the filming will create some restrictions on mobility in our municipality during the recordings. We ask for everyone’s understanding, in the exact measure that it is a unique opportunity to place Castro Daire in the world cinema scene, with the enormous positive expectation of the inherent impacts”, reads one of the publications.

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who also directed “Masters of Illusion” and “The Incredible Hulk”. With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film will feature Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, with filming in the UK, Italy and Portugal.

The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 in the US.