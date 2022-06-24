Filming of “Furious Speed ​​10” will close Viseu highway

The shooting of “Fast X” of the famous Hollywood saga begins next week, in Portugal, which will force the A24 to be cut, on the 28th and 29th.

Movie theater

Essay The shooting of “Fast X” of the famous Hollywood saga begins next week, in Portugal, which will force the A24 to be cut, on the 28th and 29th.

It’s going to be a frenzy in the Viseu district that hosts the giant production team of the new movie “Fast X”, the last in the “Furious Speed” saga, the huge box office success of Universal Pictures.

The shooting in Portugal starts next week and will force the A24 motorway to be cut for two days, in Lamego and Castro Daire.

Therefore, if you think about traveling on the A24 in the coming days, know that in Lamego the A24 will be closed to drivers between 6 am and 10 pm between the Lamego section (entrance nº9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entrance nº10), informed the municipality on its page. from Facebook.

The next day, on the 29th, it will be the turn to cut the A24 in Castro Daire, between Carvalhal (entrance nº 5) and Castro Daire Norte (entrance nº7), also between 6 am and 10 pm, as this council warns on social media.

“The municipality of Castro Daire will be the stage for the recordings of one of the greatest cinematographic sagas in the world over the next few weeks. The location of the filming will create some constraints on mobility in our municipality during the recordings”, adds the statement.

In all, between 600 and 700 people will be involved in the shooting of the film in Portugal, between foreigners and Portuguese, as explained by Sofia Noronha, from the Portuguese production company Sagesse Productions, which is associated with the project. The shooting of “Fast X” will take place “for a few good weeks” in the country in the north, center and in Lisbon, the producer told Lusa in June.



The shooting in Portugal of part of the film “Furious Speed ​​10”, and other big-budget productions, “has a huge economic impact, because it is a direct investment in the country”, the Portuguese production company associated with the project told Lusa.

Vin Diesel and company

This tenth and final production of “Furious Speed” has the cast of actors Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others. In addition to Portugal, the film, with a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, is also shot in Italy and the United Kingdom.

You still have to wait to see the Portuguese landscapes in this famous film production. as the premiere of “Fast X” is scheduled for May 19, 2023, in theaters.

Follow us on Facebook, twitter and receive our daily newsletters.