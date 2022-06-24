Filming of “Furious Velocity” cuts A24 in Lamego e Castro Daire – Sociedade

The motorway (A24), which connects Viseu to Vila Real, will be closed to traffic in the region of Lamego and Armamar, on June 28, and of Castro Daire, the following day, due to the filming of the film “Furious Velocity”.

“Due to the filming of a Universal Pictures movie [“Velocidade Furiosa”]on June 28, between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm, the A24 Motorway will be closed between Lamego (entrance nº9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entrance nº10)”, informed the Lamego City Council.

In a press release, published on the website and social networks of the Lamecan municipality, the municipal executive also makes an “apology for the inconvenience” and publishes a note from the film producer.

An identical stance is shared by the Chamber of Castro Daire, also in the district of Viseu, which writes that, due to the fact that the “county will be the stage for the recordings of one of the greatest cinematographic sagas in the world over the next few weeks” the A24 will be closed.

“The location of the footage will create some constraints on mobility in our county during the recordings. We ask for everyone’s understanding, as it is a unique opportunity to place Castro Daire in the world cinematographic scene, with the enormous positive expectation of the impacts inherent therein”, he defends.

Thus, the A24 between the access point to Carvalhal and the north exit of Castro Daire will be closed to traffic between 06:00 and 22:00 on the 29th of June, and drivers can use, as an alternative, the National Road 2 (EN2) that crosses the center of the village.

In May, the Mayor of Viseu, Fernando Ruas, had already revealed that the producer had contacted the municipality so that the city could be “the headquarters” of the filming that “will be carried out in several municipalities in the district” of Viseu.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others. Filming takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s budget has already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.

For reasons of contractual confidentiality, there are many details that cannot be revealed, namely budgetary ones, but the producer, Sofia Noronha, said that it is “a brutal economic investment in the country”.

“It’s opening the taps and using the maximum of Portuguese services […] Portugal has all the conditions to be a great location for filming, not only because of the time, the affordable prices and the workmanship, [mas também porque] we are all very flexible – the Portuguese learn very fast. But we still didn’t have this open market”, he stressed.

Sagesse Productions was created in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, “at an uncertain time”, but with consecutive work since then, said Sofia Noronha, namely with “Fast-X”, “House of the Dragon”, the prequel to the television series ” A Game of Thrones”, partially shot in 2021 in Monsanto (in the municipality of Idanha-a-Nova, Castelo Branco district), which premieres next August 22, on the streaming platform HBO MAX.

“The film industry is used to these incentives and all our competitors and neighbors have tax incentives, because normally the investment made in the country is almost double that tax incentive, the country always ends up benefiting”, he underlined.

According to the most recent report on incentives for cinematographic and audiovisual production and international capture and filming, for 2018-2020, made available online, the production of 48 works was supported, with a total incentive of 15.3 million euros, and global investment in Portugal was 58.7 million euros.