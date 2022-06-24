Find out how Google Maps can help you save gas

Current fuel prices across Brazil have caused drivers to start adopting wild strategies to save gasoline. In fact, this was the most expensive fuel, showing an increase of 70.6% since 2019.

How to save gas with Google Maps

An unusual way to save gas is using Google Maps. That’s because in the United States of America, Google has released an update to the application that reveals which is the most economical route.

The calculation considers the speed of traffic and the time the driver would spend in traffic. In addition, it also analyzes the type of terrain and its elevation.

The problem is that the novelty is not yet available in Brazil, but should be released soon. In the meantime, you need to invest in other ways to save gas.

Improve time to refuel

First, know that gasoline and ethanol are chemical materials and are subject to the natural laws of planet Earth. Therefore, their volume changes according to temperature, for example. The process of volume oscillation is called thermal expansion or contraction.

So, if you fill up your car at a very hot time, the tendency is to put less liquid inside the car than it should. In other words, to save gas it is better to always try to fill up in the late afternoon, at night or in the early hours of the morning. So the fuel will be more compressed and you will end up taking more volume home.

How to save gasoline: temperature says a lot

If you still don’t believe it, we’ll explain it better. When the vehicle temperature rises, the fuel expands inside the tank. This causes the same amount of liquid to occupy a larger area. As it cools, its contact area decreases and the fuel occupies a much smaller area.

However, when you fill up, you are buying volume of fuel, not mass. The mass remains the same and it is what makes the car go. However, if you buy based on volume (in liters) prefer to do it on the coldest days of the year.

This is a good tip to help save gas in times of such expensive fuels.