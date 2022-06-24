First reactions highlight humor and performances by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale Rolling Stone

Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder took place this Thursday, 24, and journalists shared first impressions of the film

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has yet to hit theaters, but the first reactions from the Marvel movie premiere have invaded the internet. Hero’s long room accompanies Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and counts with the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the debut of Christian Bale as cap

First impressions of the film highlighted the funny and exciting plot, as well as praising the performances of the actors, especially portman, bale and Russell Crowewho interprets Zeus. The reviews increase the public’s expectations, as some journalists rated it as one of the best films in the world. MCU

Check out the main reactions after the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderwith selection of Screen Rant:

Another classic adventure Thor! Thor: Love and Thunder It’s everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful and with strange battles fueled by the Armas e Rosas with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. AND korg!” – Erik Davisof Fandango.

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s the funniest movie ever MCU The jokes are excellent, as is the cast delivering them. Christian Baleof course, is also terrifying as cap. But, the plot seemed flat and without stakes. Not sure if this is a problem with the Thor or a problem of MCU.” – Eric Italianoof BroBible.

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s a great rock moment with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the goats screaming!) and a deep story about absent gods and our longing for love. Natalie Portman makes a powerful comeback and Christian Bale rocks like the terrifying cap. the best movie of Thor yet!” – Matt Negliaof Tribeca.

Thor: Love and Thunder looks best when he’s not desperately trying to recapture the magic of the Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn’t go down as well as the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale do the best with it.” – Andrew J. Salazargives Discussing Film.

Then, Thor: Love and Thunder, I have thoughts and feelings, many of which are spoilers, some of which I’m not happy about. What I can say is that what did you Thor: Ragnarok a breath of fresh air was how different it was from the other films. However, you can’t be that breath of fresh air twice, so you need to increase the emotional connection with the characters and the plot. See the films of guardians. Thor: Love and Thunder tries but can’t get it right, and seems strangely restrained, which is a shame.” – Kaitlyn Boothof Bleeding Cool.

