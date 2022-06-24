‘Fish tongue eater’ parasite found in UK batch

A parasitic isopod, known as the “tongue-eating louse”, was found by health authorities in Suffolk, England, in a container of sea bream that was to be imported into the country.

The rare creature called Cymothoa exiguainvades a fish’s mouth through its gills, grabs the host’s tongue and, to take the place of the original organ, drains its blood, leaving only bone, with no muscle tissue.

“The parasite itself blocks the blood supply to the fish’s tongue and then the tongue falls out,” Brenda McRory, technical lead at the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA), told BBC News.

The parasitic species shocked Suffolk port authorities Image: Reproduction/Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA)

The specialist reported that, prior to the shipment of sea bream, she had seen the organism only “three or four” times in the last 23 years. According to her, larvae, live insects and even a praying mantis have already been found in food imports.

Port authorities discovered the parasites at the port of Felixstowe as part of a routine check carried out on the lot, which “was not up to the standards we would expect in this country”, according to McRory.

Parasite that ‘eats’ fish tongue photographed in detail Image: Reproduction/Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA)

Although the strange species does not pose a risk to human health, the shipment did not go through the necessary procedures to enter the UK, being rejected and sent back to its country of origin.

Danut Cazacu, also from the SCPHA, said: “Cases like these are clear reminders of why we work hard to investigate imports and ensure they are safe for human consumption.”