Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro: watch the goals and the best moves
Admin
47 mins ago
Sports 0 Views
photo: MARCELO GONAVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense over Cruzeiro
Fluminense got the better and beat Cruzeiro 2-1 this Thursday (23), at Maracan, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
Watch the best moves from the match in Rio de Janeiro!
The return departure will be on July 12, in Mineiro. Cruzeiro will need to win by the difference of one goal to take the decision to penalties. If they win by two goals, Fox will go directly to the quarterfinals.
Watch the goals of Fluminense’s victory over Cruzeiro
Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
