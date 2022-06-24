Fluminense lineup: Fernando Diniz awaits Nonato’s situation to repeat the team | fluminense

After the victory with great performance against Cruzeiro by 2 to 1, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Fernando Diniz should repeat the team’s base in the classic against Botafogo, next Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. However, there is still a doubt for the match: the steering wheel Nonato.

Nonato in the game against Cruzeiro

With the team coming off two consecutive victories, the coach waits to know if he will be able to count on the player, who suffered a tough entry from Geovane last Thursday in a bid that led to the expulsion of the player from Cruzeiro. Nonato ended up substituted in the match.

At 41 min of the 1st half – direct red card from Geovane do Cruzeiro against Fluminense

This Friday, the players who participated in the 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro only trained at the academy, they did not go to the CT Carlos Castilho lawn. If Nonato doesn’t have the conditions, the trend is for the coach to use Wellington in the middle again.

The probable lineup of Flu has: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Wellington) and Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano.

Fluminense faces Botafogo, next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 18 points, Flu is sixth in the competition.

