“For 50% of the rights”; Value stipulated by Flamengo by Andreas ‘leaks’ and arrives at Manchester United

At the request of Dorival, the board has prepared an amount to be offered to the English to keep the midfielder in Mais Querido

O Flamengo is still going through a process of evolution after the departure of Paulo Sousa, who had been very criticized since he arrived and was unable to change the scenario, suffering from defeats, underperformance and pressure from the stands. Now with Dorival Júnior, at first, the scenario remains almost the same, but there are hopes that something can change.

wishing to help, the board also moves behind the scenes in search of bringing new pieces, precisely with the aim of adding quality and filling holes in the cast., in sectors treated as needy. Right away, due to Bruno Henrique’s injury, the coaching staff will be able to count on Everton Cebolinha, who was bought from Benfica.

However, the new flamengo coach also made a “special request”, which can be fulfilled: he wants the permanence of Andreas Pereira. The midfielder, after arriving with starter status, ended up being heavily criticized due to a mistake in the Libertadores final, which resulted in the goal scored by Deyverson, causing his rival to win.

Anyway, listening to his coach, according to the portal “Goal.com”, the directors prepare a proposal of 8 million euros, around R$ 44.1 million, for 50% of the economic rights. This amount, however, may not be enough, as Manchester United wants at least 10 million euros (R$ 55.2 million).

In addition, there are another “complicameter”: the position of the Rubro-Negro in the negotiationssince after leaving all the words with the English club in January, he backed off on the negotiation and considered not even buying the player, precisely because of the temperature created by the fans. The situation, however, caused wear and tear among those involved, but there is still hope that the scenario can change.