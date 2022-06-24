Former midfielder Fabrcio follows Cruzeiro’s game with Fluminense at Maracan

photo: Reproduction/Fabrcio Fabrcio followed the defeat of Cruzeiro to Fluminense, by 2 to 1, at Maracan, for the Copa do Brasil

A declared supporter of Cruzeiro, former midfielder Fabrcio followed the defeat of Raposa to Fluminense, by 2-1, this Thursday (23), at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Cup. from Brazil. The idol from Cruzeiro, who lives in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, recorded the moment with his family and friends on social media.

This was the second time that he had the emotion of following a game in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha, in half a crowd.

On November 25, Fabrcio also went with his whole family to Mineiro and watched the 0-0 draw with Nutico for Serie B. On that occasion, many videos of the former athlete with fans went viral on social networks.

Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC

Traumatic episode in Mineiro

Despite the party in the stands in the game against Ponte Preta, the former midfielder ended up having a setback. While taking photos with the crowd on the esplanade before the match, the 39-year-old Cruzeiro idol had his cell phone stolen.

“Good news, guys. I wanted to thank everyone for the movement, which was general, we need to put a stop to this, everyone is tired of these things. I want to thank the fans, friends Rodrigo Genta, Caveira and Rafa, I want to thank the staff from the Civil Police, who received us very well, Fernando, Walnei, Zanete, Franklin, Vladimir and Percival”, said the former player, in a video posted on Instagram.

“I want to congratulate the entire team of the second police station of the Civil Police of Barreiro, which recovered my cell phone, investigators Alan Ribeiro and Frederico Guimares and delegate Tlio Costa e Silva. Thank you all very much and soon I will be there to thank you personally”, he added.

Fabrcio scored ten goals in 154 games for Cruzeiro, between 2008 and 2011. At the club, he was three-time champion of Minas Gerais (2008, 2009 and 2011), runner-up in Brazil (2010) and in the Copa Libertadores (2009).