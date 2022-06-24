From communication to crime: how the public telephone transformed society

In a reality where 7.26 billion people have a cell phone, equivalent to 91.54% of the world’s population, the need to exist public telephones available in booths or on poles in the streets of many countries, is, to say the least, unnecessary.

With that in mind, since 2015, the New York City Council has started to remove phone booths, eventually collecting more than 8,000 of them. Instead, booths with internet access and power outlets would be made available to make life even easier for the always hurried and increasingly technological New Yorker.

The removal of the last phone booth took place on Monday, May 23, 2022, between Seventh Avenue and 50th Street in midtown Manhattan, after 122 years of history, causing a worldwide stir.

In 2001, Brazil experienced its heyday with its payphones, whose format was conceived by the Chinese-Brazilian designer Chu Ming Silveira, with more than 1.38 million of them across the country. That number has dropped 86% since the devices were turned off, although 768,000 payphones are spread across Brazil, of which more than 40,000 are in São Paulo — even though many have been so vandalized and practically destroyed.

The public telephone, all over the world, represented more than just a device at a time when technology and cell phones were not advanced enough, nor were they in the hands of the majority – it transformed society in many ways, especially in the United States. United.

Gray’s idea

(Source: Time/Play)

The story began just 4 years after Graham Bell patented the telephone, on March 7, 1876. Two years later, the first commercial telephone exchanges appeared, established between Bridgeport and Black Rock, Connecticut, as part of the dissemination of the telephone. across North America, and a critical component of the country’s infrastructure. However, the citizen had to locate one of them, which was not always easy, and still pay a high fee to make a call, which would be handled by a telephone agent – ​​which was not always available.

The first public telephone was installed in 1889 at the corner of Main Street and Central Row in downtown Hartford, next to the Hartford Connecticut Trust Company, the brainchild of William Gray, son of Scottish immigrants, and developed by George A. Long. .

As with most inventors, the idea for the device came with a problem: workers at a nearby factory wouldn’t let Gray use their landline phone to call a doctor when his wife began to feel sick on the street. The first public telephone prototype had a kind of small cage that covered the mouth of the receiver and slid out when a coin was deposited.

(Source: Retro Planet/Reproduction)

This option was rejected on the grounds that a coin could pay for multiple phone calls at once, and that the person receiving the call would also have to pay for it in order to answer. After a few failed attempts, Gray came up with a modest solution: a coin-operated device that he used a small bell to indicate when money was deposited. These phones were called penny in the slot.

In order to spread the public telephone across the country, in 1891, Gray founded the Gray Telephone Pay Station Company, placing it on poles and booths, while improving his creation. He has amassed over 20 phone-related patents, including several innovations such as purses.

With the turn of the 20th century, advances increasingly shaped the appearance of the public telephone, from the famous red booths in London to the wooden booths in the Soviet Union. Until the 1950s, the device was already ubiquitous on the streets of the USA, having the type penny in the slot replaced by built-in card readers, allowing users to make calls without having to carry coins.

And it was around this time that Gray’s innovation became a favorite target for criminals.

Katz v. Supreme Court

(Source: Click Americana/Reproduction)

In the mid-1960s, Charles Katz became known as the most prominent college basketball bettor in the country, due to his fame as a sports bettor (practice of putting a price on predicting a game result). Most mornings, he would walk into a phone booth located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and transfer illegal gambling bets to Miami and Boston.

On the morning of February 1965, when he went to repeat his habit, Katz was caught by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who had begun investigating his gambling activities, recording conversations through a secret wiretap connected to the outside of the house. same phone booth he always used.

(Source: Pinterest/Reproduction)

With the recordings as evidence, the scammer was charged with 8 counts of intentionally transmitting betting information over the phone, a federal crime. In his defense, Katz argued that the FBI’s behavior invaded his privacy, given that the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution protects “people, not places.” In the controversial case Katz v. Supreme Court of 1967the judges ruled 7-1 in the man’s favor, declaring that someone conducting business in a phone booth, even if it is a scam, must have a “reasonable expectation of privacy”.

From that moment on, it was foreseen that the authorities could no longer tap a public telephone without a search warrant, which not only made it possible but also democratized the use of the devices among criminals, who made and received calls to orchestrate schemes to order ransom. of kidnappings.

Crimes involving public telephones reached their peak in the early 1990s, when there were about 2 million of them in the country, after causing problems over the remaining decades.

It is impossible to calculate the amount of crimes associated with the telephones, which today have become history, as well as museum pieces, because their lines and connections hold indecipherable secrets, from oaths of love to threats and sobs of despair.